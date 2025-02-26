Bring on the energy drinks

With so many to choose from, which one is your cup of energy? Photo courtesy of Second Wave Media.

REESE PARADOWSKI | OPINION COLUMNIST | rparadowski@butler.edu

The convenience of energy drinks for college students is nothing short of miraculous. Pop one open at any time to motivate you to complete your assignments or study — in other words, to help you lock in.

Although there are countless brands on the market, there is one recurring target consumer: students. So, what are the determinant factors for the student’s energy drink of choice?

It all comes down to caffeine quality, convenience and taste.

#5 Celsius

No question, this is the most overrated energy drink.

I think people on campus drink these liquid battery cocktails out of convenience because they are available on campus and can be purchased with Flex Dollars.

The only pro of this brand is its high 200-milligram caffeine content, and some students like the boost when they’re feeling extra sleepy or unmotivated to complete assignments.

No matter what flavor I try, they all taste very artificial. Also, I don’t like how the brand health-washes the drinks and tricks consumers into thinking it’s healthier than any other energy drink. There is nothing unique or fun about Celsius.

#4 Red Bull

A classic — it has been sold in the United States since 1996. Red Bull’s brand identity is iconic and are seen as sponsors across a variety of events including Puma with Red Bull Racing and the on-campus DJ contest last semester.

Junior marketing major Maddy Small loves the convenience of Red Bull.

“I buy them in bulk as a 24-pack,” Small said. “It’s nice because I can grab one before going to class and not have to think about it.”

This is a great alternative to standing in the outrageously long Starbucks line before class, or enduring the confusing mobile order wait times for a latte. Who has time to stand and wait for their caffeine?

Red Bull’s caffeine content is 80 milligrams in 8.4 ounces, which is similar to a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce runs around 100 milligrams. The 8.4 ounce seems to be the preferred amount of caffeine.

“For me, it’s not much about the flavor,” Small said. “It’s more about the caffeine content. It’s less caffeine than Celsius — I actually found that I hate Celsius — but keeps me going without crashing out.”

#3 Bubbl’r

Bubbl’r is an antioxidant sparkling water with natural caffeine due to the guarana seed extract and Stevia ingredients. It is the only energy drink on this list without artificial sweeteners. So if you’re into more natural and clean products — this is the drink for you.

Junior pharmacy major Olivia Sigler describes Bubbl’r’s taste as more enjoyable than other traditional energy drinks like Red Bulls.

“Compared to other energy drinks, [Bubbl’r’s] are a lot cleaner,” Sigler said. “I’ve drank the Alani Nus. I don’t like them. I feel like I’m drinking acid. Bubbl’r is a lot cleaner and fresh.”

I echo Sigler’s stance; the taste is different from your average energy drink — in the best way. The clean ingredients are great for a subtle afternoon pick-me-up with no crash-outs after.

The only downfalls of this brand are the accessibility and caffeine amount. Bubbl’r is not available on Butler’s campus and is only sold in multipacks at Target, Meijer or Amazon. The caffeine amount is 69 milligrams, which is lower than the other energy drinks listed.

Some flavors include triple berry breez’r, twisted elix’r and tropical dream’r. The multipacks ring in at $6.89 for a six-pack, which is great for college students with a tight budget.

I can see this brand gaining popularity this year, especially with the rise of health and lifestyle among young people.

#2 Alani Nu

This brand has collaborated with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, creating Kimade and Pink Slush with adorable packaging and a whopping 200 milligrams of caffeine.

This is the brand that I have seen in the hands of Butler students the most — including me. They were also given out during finals week showcasing their popularity. At first, it was the packaging and social media popularity that drew me to the brand, but now I can confidently say it has the best taste on this list.

Alani Nus were given out at Irwin during finals week and were extremely popular with students looking for motivation to study.

I believe Alani stands out because of its unique flavors and social media presence that attracts young people. Alani Nu is an innovative brand that deserves the praise they’re receiving from energy drinkers.

#1 None of them!

Although energy drinks are popular, the stigma around them is still alive and well. Not all Butler students are on the energy drink bandwagon.

Annie Weaver, a sophomore mathematics and data science double major says energy drinks have never been on her radar.

“When I was a freshman in high school, I was in a health class and I remember discussing Bang Energy and how bad they were for you,” Weaver said. “I think that’s what caused my disinterest in energy drinks in general.”

Bang Energy has 300 milligrams of caffeine, which is just 100 milligrams below the recommended daily intake for adults according to the FDA. It would be easy to defy the FDA’s recommendation if taken with other caffeinated drinks like soft drinks and tea.

Energy drinks are not for everyone but they are a great resource when consumed responsibly to aid students’ performance in school or at the gym. There is a brand for every niche of student and who knows — you may find a new favorite drink!