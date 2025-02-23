Beyond the box score: Dawgs prevail through second-half collapse

Pierre Brooks is averaging 19 points per game over his last six outings. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Following a loss to conference-rival Xavier on Feb. 18, the Bulldogs were able to get back on track with an 84-72 victory over DePaul on Feb. 22.

Butler could not ask for much of a better start, going on a 13-2 spurt in two minutes of game time — as sophomore guard Finley Bizjack drained two shots from deep in that span.

Senior guard Pierre Brooks matched his backcourt mate with 11 points in the first 20 minutes, as the Dawgs claimed as large as a 16-point lead in the first half.

However, the hot shooting would not last as the Bulldogs finished the half on a frigid 1-14 stretch from the field. Paired up with Demons’ senior forward Troy D’Amico and sophomore guard Layden Blocker combining for 22 points — the Dawgs took just a 40-34 lead into the half.

Through the second half, DePaul slowly chipped away their deficit until they took a 68-67 lead with 4:42 left to play — a scenario that has been far too familiar amongst the Dawgs this season.

The Dawgs would pull away to the tune of a 16-5 run to end the game. Clinching a season sweep of the Blue Demons, and securing their 11th consecutive victory against the conference foes.

80 is the magic number

With the help of Brooks’ continued second-half effort to finish with 24 points and senior forward Jahmyl Telfort’s 17 points, the Dawgs were able to surpass the 80-point threshold for the ninth time this season — each of which resulted in wins.

When the shots are falling, the Dawgs have proven all season long that they will be hard to beat when they catch fire from the field.

Additionally with the win, Butler has won four of their last five games — with each win seeing the Bulldogs soar past 80.

Playing their best ball of the season, the Dawgs are catching fire at the right time with the Big East tournament looming.

Butler will take on St. John’s on Feb. 26 in Hinkle Fieldhouse as they look to improve on their current eighth-place seeding in the conference.