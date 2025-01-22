The Collegian Mini: 1/22/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out, or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Students are required to attend eight events on campus to complete their Butler ______ Requirement

2. Newly elected governor of Indiana, Mike _____

4. Public support for a cause or policy

5. A price tag for education was recently announced to increase once again.

6. MLK Day event organized by Butler’s Diversity Program Council

8. Mikael _____, Butler alumnus and director for the Children’s Theater Company

9. This social media app was recently banned in the United States but reinstated less than 24 hours later

Across:

3. This polarizing figure was recently sworn in as the 47th President of The United States.

5. Compass Center Director Daniel Meyers is departing Butler after nearly ___ years

7. Dr. Kate Clancy is a __________ anthropologist as featured on page 6.

10. This Butler team brought home a national championship on Jan. 19

11. The women’s basketball team’s Jan. 22 opponent; a school in Nebraska

12. A west coast city being devastated by wildfire, widely referred to with these two letters.

13. In a battle of different dog breeds, this one came on top in a Jan. 21 Big East battle.