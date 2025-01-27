Dawgs stunned by DePaul: Beyond the box score

Senior forward Sydney Jaynes scored six points but fouled out against DePaul. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team sank to 12-10 after a brutal home loss against DePaul on Jan. 26.

After a back and forth first half, the Dawgs found themselves holding an 11-point lead with less than five minutes left. Then, 10 unanswered points by the Blue Demons put them back into the game, eventually sending it to overtime. In the extra period it was all DePaul, as the team held Butler scoreless over the last three minutes of the game to secure a 74-67 win.

Graduate forward Jorie Allen was dominant from start to finish, racking up 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Allen scored the game-tying basket to force overtime, with a nice post move against her counterpart, senior forward Sydney Jaynes.

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff was strong as always for Butler, leading the team in scoring and rebounding with 19 points and 10 boards. McGuff has nine double-doubles this season. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Riley Makalusky and first-year guard Lily Zeinstra each recorded their best point totals in conference play this season.

Still, things weren’t pretty for Butler offensively, particularly in the first half when the Bulldogs made just two of their 13 three-point attempts.

Turnovers were also an issue with 23 total, including nine in the first half. First-year guard Lily Carmody has had her fair share of giveaway issues, recording eight in the game and 24 over her past three games played.

From offensive fouls to travels to passing miscommunications, mistakes plagued Butler throughout the game, leading to its third straight loss, the second-longest active losing streak in the Big East.

The Dawgs are now 2-7 in conference play, putting them in a tie for eighth in the conference. The road will not get any easier for the Bulldogs, either. Their next four games will be against teams with winning records in conference play, including a Feb. 2 road trip to UConn.