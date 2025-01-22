Cheer wins UCA National Championship

The cheer team won their first championship on Jan. 19. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Butler’s cheer team placed first in the Small Division One Co-Ed Gameday Division at the Universal Cheerleaders Association [UCA] with a cumulative score of 94.667. The competition took place on Jan. 19 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL.

The team first won the semi-final round consisting of 22 teams from around the country with a score of 91.8 before the field was cut down to just 11 for the finals.

Across both rounds of competition, the Dawgs received zero points of deduction — the only team to accomplish such a feat.

Of the 20 championship divisions that competed at the annual UCA event, the Bulldogs had the 11th-highest point total for their routine.

The cheer team will continue bringing school spirit and displaying their talents at both men’s and women’s basketball games throughout the spring semester.