Beyond The Box Score: Women’s basketball continues confident play with second straight win

Kilyn McGuff led the team with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS |SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

For the third consecutive game, the women’s basketball team was once again without senior all-conference guard Caroline Strande as the Bulldogs prevailed for a 63-53 victory over Georgetown on Jan. 14.

The Dawgs and Hoyas went back and forth in the first quarter with senior guard Kilyn McGuff pouring in eight points in the opening period of play.

A steady presence all season long, McGuff finished the night with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for her fourth consecutive game in double figures.

McGuff’s scoring came in a different manner than usual, as her four three-pointers came in a confident fashion that the transfer had yet to put on display. With step-back shot clock beaters, heat checks from well beyond the arc, McGuff was ‘in her bag’ as the kids say.

After being knotted up at 13, the Dawgs would soon extend to a comfortable 30-24 lead behind six points from senior forward Sydney Jaynes.

Jaynes would finish the game with 11 points, recording a fourth consecutive double-figure outing in the absence of Strande.

To start the second half, the Bulldogs continued to build a steady lead with key contributions from first-year guard Lily Zeinstra off the bench — scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds without missing a shot from the field.

With victory in sight due to the offensive efforts in the first three quarters, the Dawgs honed in on what they have preached all season — defense. Outscoring the Hoyas 11-2 to start the final quarter and coast to their second conference win of the season.

It was a full team effort for head coach Austin Parkinson’s squad with nine players logging at least 10 minutes of playtime — a testament to the depth Parkinson has recruited to the roster.

Although the Dawgs remain in the bottom half of the conference with a record of 2-4, it is clear there is a sense of direction with two close losses to Creighton and Marquette coming before their active two-game win streak.

The best teams are confident teams, and the Bulldogs are playing with confidence at just the right time with the thick of conference play up ahead.

The Bulldogs’ next game will be on the road against a 5-11 Xavier`squad on Jan. 18.