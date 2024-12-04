Women’s basketball takes on UT Martin: What you need to know

Graduate guard Caroline Strande is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Fresh off a 2-1 performance at the Gulf Coast Showcase, the women’s basketball team returns home for a Dec. 5 matchup with UT Martin. The Dawgs are undefeated this season at Hinkle Fieldhouse and will look to keep it that way against the Skyhawks.

Here is what you need to know before Butler takes on UT Martin:

Who: Butler vs UT Martin

When: Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FloSports

Bench production

The Bulldogs have used the same starting lineup in every game this season, a combination that has seen consistent success. Still, the reserves play a significant role.

First-year guard Lily Carmody is the most frequently used reserve, playing 20 minutes per game. The Australian national has adjusted quickly to the college game scoring 8.7 points per game, the third-highest average on the team. She has also showcased her skills on defense, with a team-high 2.3 steals per contest.

Senior forward Sydney Jaynes and senior guard Ari Wiggins are also key contributors for the Dawgs, providing efficient scoring numbers as well as veteran experience for what is an otherwise young second-unit.

First-year forward Jocelyn Land, first-year guard Lily Zeinstra and junior forward Lilly Stoddard round out the reserves.

The Bulldogs’ bench showed up in a big way during Butler’s three games at the Gulf Coast Showcase, averaging over 30 points per game. More of the same production would be a big help for the Dawgs going forward, including against UT Martin.

Scouting the Skyhawks

UT Martin has struggled this season, sporting a 1-7 record — including an 0-4 mark away from home.

The Skyhawks are led by junior forward Anaya Brown and sophomore guard Kenley McCarn, who average 13 and 12 points per game, respectively. However, both Brown and McCarn have been held under their scoring averages for three straight games.

UT Martin has struggled in nearly every department this season, and should be outmatched by a more talented Butler team.

The Skyhawks will likely need to make three-pointers early and often in order to stay in the game. It will not be easy, though, as they are shooting a measly 28.1% from long range.

If the Bulldogs can build an early lead, it will be tough for UT Martin to keep the game competitive.