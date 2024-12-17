What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs. Marquette

Fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort had 8 points in the loss against Wisconsin. Photo by Ben Holmes.

CALEB DENORME | SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team returns to action with a midweek matchup against No. 9 Marquette away. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, falling to Houston, North Dakota State and Wisconsin over the past week and a half.

Butler heads to Milwaukee attempting to steady the ship and improve on their 7-4 record. A matchup with the ninth-ranked team in the nation does not look promising though.

Here is what you need to know as the Dawgs take on the Golden Eagles:

Who: Butler vs. Marquette

When: Dec. 18, 9 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum

How to watch: FS1

Saving the season

Many Butler fans could argue that despite being early in the season, the Bulldogs have tanked any real chance of making the NCAA Tournament. The Dawgs have looked outclassed in each one of their four losses, whether they were playing against superior or inferior opposition.

A win away at No. 9 Marquette could be the spark that puts Butler on a tear. Grabbing a victory away from home against a top-ten team in the nation would uplift the team’s spirits, as well as their record and resume.

For this improbable upset to happen, Butler will need a perfect storm. On offense, the Bulldogs will need two-way scoring punch from forward duo fifth-year Jahmyl Telfort and senior Pierre Brooks. On the defensive side, the Bulldogs need to put on their best performance of the season.

Telfort had his worst game of the season on Saturday against Wisconsin, so getting him back into the offensive game plan has to be head coach Thad Matta’s first priority. Brooks lit up the scoresheet with 23 points followed by graduate forward Patrick McCaffery’s 16, but outside of those two the Bulldogs did not offer much offensive help.

One storyline to watch is the play of junior guard Kolby King. Although the Dawgs have been in a free fall, King has provided support and a spark off the bench. Look for him to get more playing time, especially if sophomore guard Finley Bizjack continues to struggle.

Starting off Big East play with an away game at Marquette and then a home bout on Saturday against UConn is a daunting task, but the Bulldogs need to get a win soon. After an uninspiring start to the season, the fans will not accept many more shortcomings.

Marquette scouting report

The Golden Eagles currently sit at 9-2, with their only two losses coming against No. 3 Iowa State and Dayton. Marquette finished last season with a 27-10 record, falling to UConn in the Big East Tournament final and to NC State in the Sweet 16.

Two seniors lead the way for the Golden Eagles – guard Cam Jones and forward David Joplin. Jones averages 20.1 points per game and shoots a blistering 57.1% from the field. He typically prefers to get downhill and score in the lane, but he also hits on 41.2% of his shots beyond the arc to keep the defense guessing. Joplin averages 14.2 points per game on 41.4% shooting. He is also the team’s leading rebounder and will likely match up with Telfort.

Marquette is dangerous due to their depth and energy. Ten players on the Golden Eagles average double-digits in minutes played this season, and their scoring output can come from anyone on the court. Butler needs to step up and match the energy that Marquette is going to play with, or else the Bulldogs could get run out of the building.

In what could be the biggest game of Butler’s season, the Dawgs need to step up. They can not worry about results down the road at this point, for now they need to focus on the task directly in front of them. If they can pull off the upset up in Milwaukee, there may still be hope for the rest of the season.