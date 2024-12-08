Dawgs grind out a win in Ohio: Beyond the box score

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff recorded her third straight double-double against Ohio. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team added another tally to the win column, with a 69-60 triumph on the road against Ohio University.

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff and the Bulldogs outdueled senior guard Kennedi Watkins and the Bobcats. McGuff scored a team-high 18 points, pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds and notched three steals in the winning effort.

Watkins fouled out late in the game but was a star for Ohio, leading all scorers with 23 points and adding six rebounds.

The battle on the boards made the difference in the game, with the Bulldogs getting extra possession after extra possession by dominating the glass. Butler outrebounded Ohio by 17, including a 21-7 disparity in offensive rebounds.

The Dawgs were able to use their size to not only pile up second chance points, but also draw a plethora of fouls. Butler shot 27 free throws on the day as Ohio struggled to defend the paint without fouling, particularly in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore forward Cristen Carter played a big part in the Bulldogs’ physical imposition. Carter contributed eight points,10 rebounds and three steals, continuing her trend of stellar performances against undersized or inferior opponents.

Graduate guard Caroline Strande was the other double-digit scorer for Butler, with 12 points. The preseason All-Big East selection has struggled lately though, shooting just 25% from the field over her past two games.

Butler’s offense has looked discombobulated at times as a result, despite still finding production. Either Strande will need to get back on track, or the Dawgs will need to get used to running their offense through other players at times, even when she is on the floor.

Rethinking their offensive approach will also involve the Bulldogs getting better production out of their point guards. Sophomore starter Karsyn Norman and senior reserve Ari Wiggins combined for three assists and five turnovers against the Bobcats, a concerning ratio against a 2-5 team from the Mid-American Conference.

Still, Butler is stacking wins and will now return home for the final two games of its non-conference schedule, beginning with the Wisconsin Badgers making the trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse on Dec. 11.