$9 million Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation gift to launch Midtown Arts District

Receiving the second largest grant ever awarded by the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation (AW Clowes Charitable Foundation), the university announced Wednesday morning during a press release as well as via email that it would begin multiple phases of renovation and expansion surrounding Clowes Memorial Hall (Clowes). A new multi-purpose venue will be constructed adjacent to Clowes and the Sunset Avenue parking garage, and accent ongoing grant-funded renovations to Clowes beginning as soon as June 2025.

Following extensive renovations funded by the AW Clowes Charitable Foundation and temporary closure during summer of 2021, Clowes reopened in Aug. 2021. This next phase of grant-supported renovations will be enacted through four phases, addressing upgrades to terrace seating, 13 gender-neutral restroom facilities, two new loading docks, an outdoor patio south of Clowes and stage improvements. These respective renovations seek to expand the venue’s capacity to host large-scale performances such as Broadway touring performances and support patron needs.

Phase Four of renovations will specifically open the Allen Whitehill Clowes Ballroom in the east lobby of Clowes — an event space suited to conferences, performances and open house receptions. This ballroom, in addition to the multi-purpose convention center venue set to be constructed between Clowes and the Sunset Avenue parking garage, is expected to support efforts to bring visiting events and attractions to campus along with their patrons.

Aaron Hurt, vice president of arts and events and enterprise management, discussed how the Allen Whitehill Clowes Ballroom will benefit Butler’s student body as well as the community.

“[The ballroom] is a multi-purpose venue that can handle stand-up concerts, things that our student body would love to see here on our campus,” Hurt said. “[The ballroom will also host] small conventions, conferences and private events.”

As Butler’s administration seeks to elevate the university’s cultural profile, such renovations are the launch of a $100 million Midtown Arts District on campus centered around Clowes. In concurrence with the Gateway Project’s strategic messaging, the renovations will preserve the history of Clowes while upgrading it for the needs of contemporary arts organizations and audiences.

Describing the Midtown Arts District’s key role in the Gateway Project, President James Danko affirmed his support for a broader vision of Butler as a hub for arts and culture.

“The District is a transformational part of the Butler Gateway project, the university’s master plan to create a vibrant and interconnected community between Butler University and Midtown Indianapolis,” Danko said. “The Midtown Arts District will be an accessible home for live performances, lectures, exhibits and world class arts education.”

The new multi-purpose venue will serve as both a private reception and event space, as well as a 1,200 to 1,450-capacity music hall for performances. The venue’s location, positioned between Clowes, the Schrott Center for the Arts and the Sunset Avenue parking garage will replace portions of the current A Lot parking spaces in the area.

As for changes to performance repertoire and venue experience, patrons and students can expect new performance opportunities in spaces such as the Allen Whitehill Clowes Ballroom.

Clowes is expected to be closed from June 2025 to Oct. 2025 for Phases One, Two and Three of renovations. In spring of 2027, the Allen Whitehill Clowes Ballroom is set to open, aligned with the 2027 opening of Hilton’s Curio Hotel to be constructed in Ross Hall.

