Women’s basketball clashes with Wisconsin: What you need to know

The Bulldogs are holding opponents to 60.82 points per game. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team hosts Wisconsin on Dec. 11 as the Bulldogs hope to extend their win streak to three games and reach double-digit wins on the season.

Here is everything you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Wisconsin

When: Dec. 11, 6 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FloSports

Haunted by the shadows

As the Dawgs continue to overcome the horrors of the 2020-22 seasons, the Badgers have been in an even worse situation, finishing with single-digit wins in six of the last 10 seasons.

However, in year five under head coach Marisa Moseley, Wisconsin looks primed for its best season since 2010 with an 8-2 start to the season. Similarly, Butler is prepped for its best season since 2019 with a 9-2 start of its own.

Last season, the two rebuilding programs faced off in Wisconsin, where the Bulldogs came out victorious with a 59-51 victory as both teams finished with identical 15-17 records.

With the looming presence of losing seasons behind them, this game may have implications come post-season tournaments if each team continues to win.

Scouting the Badgers

Wisconsin is riding a three-game win streak of its own as it prepares for its second-ever visit to Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Badgers are led by dominant junior forward Serah Williams who averages 17 points and 12 rebounds on the season to pair with nearly three blocks a game. In the Bulldog victory last season, Williams had 24 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the losing effort.

With Providence being the only team this season able to hold Williams to single-digit scoring and sub-50% shooting — albeit in a losing effort — the odds of containing Williams are slim for the Bulldogs.

As Wisconsin shoots at an effective rate from both the field and beyond the perimeter with 45% from the field and 33%, respectively, it is key to hold them to sub-30% from deep and limit offensive rebounds from Williams.

In Wisconsin’s two losses, the team failed to reach 29% from the three-point range while Williams was held to two offensive rebounds against South Dakota State and one offensive rebound against San Diego State.

It will be on forwards senior Sydney Jaynes and sophomore Cristen Carter to outrebound Williams and limit her on the offensive end.

Additionally, with Williams being able to average over three offensive rebounds a game leading to second-chance points, the Dawgs cannot give the Badgers any more free possessions by way of turnovers.

A win against Wisconsin will not only become another pivotal win of head coach Austin Parkinson’s tenure but be the third consecutive against the Badgers dating back to the 2017-18 season.