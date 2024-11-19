Women’s basketball hosts Indiana State: What you need to know

Caroline Strande is averaging 15.3 points per game. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

DAVID JACOBS | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Coming off their first loss of the season on the road against Vanderbilt, the women’s basketball team will be back in Hinkle in hopes of getting back in the win column against Indiana State on Nov. 20.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs tip off against the Sycamores.

Who: Butler vs. Indiana State

When: Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FloSports

Long time, no see

It has been six years since the Dawgs last matched up against Indiana State; in that time, each program has experienced a whirlwind of changes.

The Sycamore are on their third different head coach since the last meeting against Butler in 2018, while the Bulldogs are in year three of head coach Austin Parkinson after moving on from former coach Kurt Godlevske.

Additionally, both teams have endured back-to-back single-digit win seasons during the six years that have passed without seeing each other.

The one difference between the two teams is that Indiana State has capped out at just 11 wins since 2018 — hitting the mark four times — while the Dawgs reached as high as 23 wins before decimating down to single-digit win totals that led to Parkinson’s hiring.

Scouting the Sycamores

Indiana State will be traveling to Hinkle with a 1-3 record — most recently losing to Austin Peay 76-54 on Nov. 15.

Despite the losing record, two things the Sycamores have consistently shown their ability to outrebound their opponents in the paint and outshoot their opponents on the perimeter. This season, Indiana State is averaging 39.5 rebounds per game while shooting and holding opponents to 25% from the perimeter.

While the same is true for the Bulldogs, it does open the door for Butler to stay on upset watch if it cannot knock down their patented three-point shot.

Sophomore guard Keslyn Secrist paces the Sycamores with 15.8 points per game while junior forward Chloe Williams chips in just over 11 points and seven rebounds each outing.

Secrist will likely draw the likes of Butler’s top two perimeter defenders in senior guard Kilyn McGuff and first-year guard Lily Carmody. As for Williams, sophomore forward Cristen Carter will be the lead defender on her in the paint. Carter and Williams are both 6’3” or taller and have each gotten off to impressive seasons in the paint.

On the season, Indiana State shoots just 35% from the field while turning the ball over 22 times a game. However, as the Dawgs turn the ball over nearly 21 times per game itself, the forecast is leading towards a high amount of turnovers in Hinkle.

With Indiana State lacking a serious perimeter defensive threat, this can mean a big game from graduate guard Caroline Strande as she is coming off a season-high 22 points against Vanderbilt.

As Parkinson continues to strive for high energy and hustle on the defensive end, Butler has a perfect chance to do some fine-tuning and shape things up before participating in the high-caliber Gulf Coast Showcase over Thanksgiving Break.