Women’s basketball season preview: Striving for improvement

The Bulldogs finished eighth in the Big East last season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

DAVID JACOBS | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Heading into the new season off of the program’s best record since 2020, head coach Austin Parkinson has high expectations for his team entering year three of his tenure. After inheriting a program that won three games over two years, Parkinson’s teams have reached double-digit wins in consecutive seasons and boasted their first positive point differential since 2020 during last year’s 15-17 WNIT bid.

“I think we’re ready to take another step,” Parkinson said. “The biggest thing this year is we have quality depth at all spots, but maybe the biggest thing is the fact that we’ve got our point guards [and centers] back.”

While the roster has plenty of potential, this year’s team also includes four seniors and returns eight of the top 10 point-scorers from last season.

“For the first time in a while we have some stability,” Parkinson said. “Which is huge for us when trying to teach our offense or new concepts.”

Although the returners are headlined by graduate point guard Caroline Strande — a preseason all-conference selection — the growth of the sophomore trio in forward Cristen Carter, guard Riley Makalusky and guard Karsyn Norman may be the reason behind a successful season for the Dawgs.

“I see us doing great things,” Makalusky said. “We play so well together [and] we have a good connection. We know each other really well, and it shows on the court. So, I feel like if we can just continue that we can build upon [last season].

Carter, Norman and Makalusky — who had a team-high 46% three-point clip — all provided valuable minutes as first-years, each finding their way into the starting lineup by the end of the season. Over the offseason, they have all continued to make strides to take their game to the next level.

“I just think you see their confidence [grow],” Parkinson said. “You look at [Makalusky], she was on the All-Freshman team and can really score the ball. This summer, she’s actually been second on the team in charges [drawn] — which is a huge step for her. [Norman] has been really steady, and you can see the game has slowed down for her. [Carter] has been far and away our best rebounder on the team. Playing in the Big East a lot gives [them] some really good experience for their second year.”

This season, the team’s focus will be playing tougher defense and rebounding. With five new faces on the roster — four first-years and one transfer — the skillsets they bring will help contribute to that goal.

The transfer, senior guard Kilyn McGuff, will bring the Dawgs a new level of intensity — an aspect that the team continually lacked throughout the season.

“Butler fans are going to love watching her play,” Parkinson said. “She plays so hard and she’s really active on defense. She led us in deflections [this summer].”

Coming in from Belmont, McGuff averaged nine points, five rebounds and a steal last season with the Bruins. She expects to make her presence felt this season, particularly on the defensive end.

“I pride myself on playing hard,” McGuff said. “I’m trying to get a steal on defense, trying to take a charge — [just] trying to do something to positively impact the team on every possession.”

With the anticipated additions, a new defensive mindset and the established offensive talent on the roster — the only thing that remains is filling the seats at Hinkle.

“Come and experience at least one game,” Makalusky said. “We are exciting to watch, and if you come watch one of our games we’ll show you we are pretty entertaining. We create a good atmosphere with the people we do have, and we have been getting more attendance, but that will hopefully rise this year.”