Welcome to the Team: Men’s basketball brings in four first-years

The men’s basketball team adds a new crop of first-years. Photo by Ben Holmes.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of their first season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, assistant sports editor Sawyer Goldwein sat down with the four first-years who are playing for the Butler basketball team: Evan Haywood, Ryder Cate, Connor O’Guinn and Colt Langdon.

Evan Haywood is a 6’4” first-year from Carmel, Indiana. Photo by Ben Holmes.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: How did your basketball journey begin?

EVAN HAYWOOD: When I was younger, like eight or nine [years old], I was playing basketball, baseball [and] football. I quit baseball going into high school and I quit football after freshman year. Then I just put 110% into basketball.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

EH: [The] culture [and] the people. They value me [as] more than a basketball player. They think of me as a good person [and] as a good man. I think these coaches and all these players around [me] can shape me into a better man.

TBC: How has your experience been at Butler and with the older players?

EH: It’s different. We’re an old team. We got uncle [Patrick McCaffery], he’s [24] years old and I’m 19. So, it’s just learning from them. Him, [Jahmyl Telfort], Kolby [King] and Finley [Bizjack] — all those dudes are looking out for me, and they help me as much as they can. They explain stuff to me, [which] makes it make sense. They’re just doing whatever they can to make sure I’m learning because we [have] too much experience on this team for me not to win a lot.

TBC: What are you most looking forward to this season?

EH: Playing in Hinkle [and] the crowd. I went to a bunch of games last year and it was electric. I can’t wait to win games for the school.

TBC: What was your favorite game that you attended at Hinkle last year?

EH: Texas Tech. It was a crazy game. [It had] the [Andre Screen] dunk [and] Pierre [Brooks] hitting the three. It was a massive game, it was electric, and I just want to win a game like that. I [want to win] a hard-fought game and make plays down the stretch and beat a high-level team in Hinkle.

TBC: Who is your basketball idol?

EH: LeBron James. [He is] easily the best player of all time.

TBC: Who is a player that you model your game after?

EH: I watch a lot of Devin Booker, especially in the Olympics. He plays really good defense, hits open shots, and I feel like that’s how I’m gonna find my way onto the court the most here: hitting open shots, playing good defense and being vocal.

TBC: What has the adjustment to college been like both on and off the court?

EH: On the court, physicality and size. In high school, nobody was as big as [Screen]. Just getting around a screen [is tough], but I know it’s making me better. I’ve already gotten a lot stronger, putting on a lot more muscle. So the size difference [is the biggest adjustment] on the court. Off the court, having two classes [per] day is amazing. Being able to sleep in more and being able to play basketball more during the day [is great]. The schedule is amazing.

TBC: What is your favorite basketball memory?

EH: My senior year, we lost the game but I hit two shots to send our team into overtime and then double overtime. We should’ve won; it was my last high school game. That was probably one of the most fun games I’ve played.

TBC: What was the experience like playing in the Hoosier All-Star game last spring?

EH: It was fun. That was the second time I played there. My sophomore year we played against Beech Grove High School. It was super fun playing there with all my high school friends.

TBC: What is a random fact about you?

EH: I just play basketball. That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life, be around the game.

TBC: What is one thing fans should know about you?

EH: I’m going to play as hard as I can every single night and do my best to help the team win games. I’m going to be unselfish and I’m going to play my ass off.

Ryder Cate is a 6’5” first-year walk-on from Richmond, Indiana. Photo by Ben Holmes.

TBC: How did you first start playing basketball?

RYDER CATE: My dad got me into it, and just living in Indiana kind of makes you want to get into basketball. So my dad put a ball in my hands when I was little and I took it from there.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

RC: [It is] close to home and it just felt like a family. As soon as we got here, they treated my family really well; so, that definitely drew me in.

TBC: How has your experience been at Butler and with the older players?

RC: It’s been awesome. The [veteran players] have been super good to me. [I have been] just learning, observing [and] watching them, and it’s helped me settle in and learn and be comfortable.

TBC: What is one thing you are looking forward to this season?

RC: Watching and learning. Just being able to sit back and observe and watch the guys go out there and battle every night.

TBC: What has the adjustment to college been like both on and off the court?

RC: I’d say the biggest adjustment is [that] there’s no one there to give you a schedule. You just [have] to handle your own schedule and make sure everything’s fitting in, between school, work and basketball. It’s been good though.

TBC: What is your favorite basketball memory?

RC: Winning the Christmas tournament in high school. That was cool. We won it [in] back-to-back years.

TBC: Who is your basketball idol?

RC: I like Steph Curry a lot. [I like] the way he carries himself. He’s a Christian, I’m a Christian, so it flies well.

TBC: What is a random fact about you?

RC: I’m a good golfer. I used to be a two or a three [handicap].

TBC: What is one thing fans should know about you?

RC: I love my teammates.

Connor O’Guinn is a 6’2” first-year walk-on from Bloomington, Indiana. Photo by Ben Holmes.

TBC: How did you get started playing basketball?

CONNOR O’GUINN: I’ve been playing ever since I can remember. I was pretty good at it growing up and just stuck with it throughout.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

CO: I was going to go to DePauw and then coach Thad [Matta] called me in May, offered me a spot, and I took it right away. I took a visit the day after and committed pretty much on the spot. I knew this was where I wanted to be. I didn’t expect it whatsoever [but] I’m super excited about it. It’s close to home [and] traveling around the Big East is very exciting.

TBC: How has your experience been at Butler and with the older players?

CO: The first thing I noticed when I got here was the real maturity with all the guys and how the coaches coach. On top of that, because we’re so old, I get to learn from the players as well, they guide me just as much. We have a lot of age and that’s something that’s going to help me.

TBC: What are you most looking forward to this season?

CO: Traveling around everywhere is going to be a really cool experience. I haven’t been on the East Coast or West Coast very much. I’m super stoked for all that.

TBC: What has the adjustment to college been like for you?

CO: It definitely helped [to start] in June, so I had two months to have that away-from-home experience before college [started]. It’s been a lot, definitely more demanding than high school but I’ve been adjusted to it since June.

TBC: Who is your favorite basketball player?

CO: Paul George.

TBC: What is one random fact about you?

CO: I went to state for tennis my senior year.

TBC: What is something fans should know about you?

CO: I’m a funny guy.

Colt Langdon is a 6’7” first-year from Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Ben Holmes.

TBC: How did you first get into basketball?

COLT LANGDON: My dad made me play every sport. I ended up falling in love with basketball, especially because I was taller; ever since then, I’ve loved it.

TBC: Why did you commit to Butler?

CL: My relationship with the coaches. It just felt like home, and Hinkle is beautiful.

TBC: How has your experience been at Butler and with the older players?

CL: It’s been awesome. I’ve been able to learn a lot from the older guys. They’ve been teaching me the ways and how they do things around here. Being able to come here already has been super valuable for me.

TBC: What are you most looking forward to this season?

CL: Seeing the packed-out crowds in Hinkle, seeing the environment of the games and how awesome that is.

TBC: What has the adjustment to college been like both on and off the court?

CL: There’s definitely been an adjustment. On the basketball court, people are obviously a lot more skilled, bigger, faster [and] stronger. Getting used to that and being used to being your own person, not having your parents do stuff for you [are the biggest adjustments].

TBC: What is your favorite basketball memory?

CL: Hitting the game-winner in the John Wall tournament back in my hometown this past year.

TBC: Who is your basketball idol?

CL: I’m a LeBron [James] fan.

TBC: What is a random fact about yourself?

CL: I’m a big fisherman.

TBC: What is one thing fans should know about you?

CL: I’m going to give it my all every time and I’ll do anything to get Butler back in the tournament and hopefully win some championships.