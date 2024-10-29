Must-see games for women’s basketball

Last season, Butler went 15-17 overall and 6-12 in conference. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics..

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | STAFF REPORTER | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

The start of the new month will also mark the start of the long-awaited basketball season, as the women’s basketball team will tip off on Nov. 1.

The team has a total of 32 scheduled games, but here is a breakdown of the top 10 that fans do not want to miss:

#10 Exhibition home game vs. Taylor – Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Although it is an exhibition game, this match allows fans to get a feel for what the 2024-25 team has in store. The crowd will be able to witness the debut of the first-year players — guards Lily Zeinstra and Lily Carmody, and forwards Mckenzie Swanson and Jocelyn Land — and the return of last season’s top contributors — graduate guard Caroline Strande and junior guard Jordan Meulemans. The team will also introduce their new transfer from Belmont, senior guard Kilyn McGuff.

#9 Home game vs. Chicago State – Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m.

This game will signify the beginning of the regular season and the first game to count toward the season stats. In the past two years, the Bulldogs have beaten Chicago State by more than 20 points. Last year’s 84-51 win was the first time since 2020 that two players — Strande and Meulemans — each scored over 20 points in the same game. The team aims to continue this success to start this season off strong.

#8 Home game vs. Indiana – Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

The past 10 games against Indiana have resulted in only one nail-biting 59-56 win in 2012 — making Butler the underdogs in this matchup. The most recent game, in 2022, started with a small four-point first-quarter deficit before the Hoosiers dominated the second quarter to take a 17-point lead into the half. With a two-year break since taking on the Hoosiers, the team hopes to snatch a win this season. For sophomore guard Riley Makalusky, this game will be one last moment to share the court with her high school teammate, Indiana’s graduate guard Sydney Parrish.

#7 Home game vs. Indiana State – Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

This in-state matchup will break the current 7-7 series record between the Dawgs and Indiana State. Their last face-off in 2018 ended with a 72-49 win, but the six-year period will clear the slate for a new roster of players to compete against each other for the first time.

#6 Away game vs. DePaul – Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.

To tip off conference play, the Bulldogs will be put to the test with a 2-21 history against DePaul. The Dawgs held a 16-game losing streak against DePaul until 2021 — when they brought home an 86-81 win. Then, the team lost another five games in a row until securing a 73-70 win over the Blue Demons last year when the final three points came from last-second free throws by senior guard Ari Wiggins and Meulemans. The team strives to bring home another victory to start this season’s conference matches on the right foot.

#5 Away game vs. Creighton – Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m.

There is no better way to ring in the new year than by rooting for the Bulldogs. Creighton checks in as the first runner-up in the preseason Big East poll, and returns to the court with the team’s top contributor for the past two seasons: senior guard Lauren Jensen. Butler looks to break its current seven-game losing streak against Creighton to enter 2025 on a high note.

#4 Home game vs. Providence – Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

The team will host its second match of 2025, which will be a competitive face-off against Providence. The Bulldogs obtained the most recent victory between the two teams with a 55-48 Valentine’s Day win. Although it may not be Feb. 14, the team can still use the fans’ love for additional energy in this matchup.

#3 Away game vs. Xavier – Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.

Butler enters this game with a current four-game winning streak against Xavier and plans to keep that streak alive. With the Wildcats as one of the Bulldogs’ top rivals, the energy on the court is bound to prevail in this game.

#2 Away game vs. Villanova – Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

To make their final statement ahead of the Big East tournament, the team will play their last regular season game against Villanova. This season, the Wildcats lost a valuable high-scoring player, senior guard Lucy Olsen, who now plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She scored 21 out of the 52 points in Villanova’s last game against Butler — which Butler won 55-52.

#1 Home game vs. UConn – Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Before the Villanova match, the Dawgs will play their final home game against last year’s Big East champions and this year’s top pick in the Big East preseason poll. The crowd will be able to watch UConn’s leading scorer and fan-favorite, senior guard Paige Bueckers, play in her final collegiate season. This game will also serve as Butler’s senior day, recognizing Strande, Wiggins, McGuff and senior forward Sydney Jaynes.