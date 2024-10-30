Five bold predictions: Men’s basketball

Junior guard Kolby King averaged 10.4 points per game last season with Tulane Photo by Ben Holmes.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

#1 Jahmyl Telfort and Pierre Brooks will both receive All-Big East honors, including one first-team selection.

Butler saw quite a few faces come and go over the offseason but managed to retain its two leading scorers. Brooks and Telfort head into their respective second years at Butler with heightened expectations, after both were named to the Preseason All-Big East Second Team. The forwards will be at the helm of Butler’s offense once again, and if the team’s scoring output is comparable to last season’s, it means that either Brooks or Telfort has taken another step forward offensively. Expect one to match their preseason billing by making the all-conference second team, while the other elevates his game to become one of the five best players in the conference.

#2 Finley Bizjack will triple his scoring output.

After making last season’s Big East All-Freshman Team, the sophomore guard is primed for a breakout year. Bizjack averaged just 4.2 points per game in his first year but is in a position to start for the Dawgs in year two after last year’s starting backcourt — Posh Alexander and DJ Davis — found new homes in the transfer portal. Bizjack — who will play both guard spots in a rotation with juniors Landon Moore and Kolby King — showed flashes throughout his rookie season, highlighted by scrappy plays and some eye-popping finishes at the rim. After having an offseason to hone his craft and with increased time on the floor, expect Bizjack’s aggressiveness to pay off as he becomes Butler’s third scoring option.

#3 Boden Kapke will be the Dawgs’ starting center by the time Big East play begins.

With Jalen Thomas — who started every game for the Bulldogs last season — out of eligibility, the center position was a question mark for Butler heading into the offseason. Many felt that head coach Thad Matta should have added big-man talent in the transfer portal, but Matta and his staff decided to trust their returning players. Fifth-year Andre Screen — who backed up Thomas last season — is the projected starter. However, Kapke could take over that role if he starts his sophomore season strong. Screen has the edge when it comes to length and defensive prowess, but Kapke’s consistent, fundamentally sound play style has the potential to land him in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

#4 Butler will upset Houston on the road.

Expected to be the toughest opponent the Bulldogs play in their non-conference, Houston is ranked fourth in the preseason AP Poll. Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson’s teams always play a gritty, hard-nosed style of basketball that prioritizes defense, which can cause problems for even the most talented teams. Butler may be built to compete, though. The Dawgs are a scrappy, experienced team whose offensive leaders are both big, physical scorers. Butler will also have a significant size advantage in the post, as the Cougars don’t have any players who are over 6’9” with game experience. If the Bulldogs establish their presence in the post and keep their composure in a tough road environment, they will pick up their fourth straight Big East-Big 12 Battle win.

#5 The Bulldogs will make the NCAA tournament as a First Four team.

Last season, Butler was firmly on the bubble before a five-game losing streak dashed its tournament hopes. Now in year three of the second edition of the Matta era, the Bulldogs’ experienced roster will be more consistent and prepared to absorb the ups and downs of a Big East schedule. The Dawgs will still have their fair share of close calls and nail-biting finishes but expect them to come out on top more often this season. Butler will be firmly in the tournament conversation and ultimately secure a spot in Dayton as part of the First Four, punching their ticket to the Big Dance for the first time since 2018.