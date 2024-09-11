Bu BeWell provides not-so-average first aid

MCKENNA CURLESS | MULTIMEDIA REPORTER | mcurless@butler.edu

Dorm essentials may include a handy first aid kit for those unexpected accidents. However, do students have the supplies needed to assist their peers struggling with their mental health? Well, BUBeWell is holding the perfect event for this scenario.

Multimedia reporter McKenna Curless talks to Leah Weprich, Associate Director of Wellness & Safety Programs, on the free virtual mental health sessions.

Registration is full for the September date, students are encouraged to sign up for the November session found here.