Indiana’s 52nd governor sworn in

Indiana state officials were sworn in on Monday, Jan. 13. From the left, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, Governor Mike Braun and Attorney General Todd Rokita. Photo courtesy of IndyStar.

OLLIE FITZGERALD | STAFF REPORTER | ofitzgerald@butler.edu

Republican Mike Braun was sworn in on Jan. 13 as the fourth consecutive Republican governor of Indiana. Former State Auditor Tera Klutz was the Master of Ceremony at Braun’s inauguration. Klutz started the ceremony with a short speech addressing former Governor Holcomb, which led to the inauguration and each incoming official’s speeches. Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith and Attorney General Todd Rokita also were inaugurated at the event.

Indiana congresspeople, the Chief Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court and various other state officials were in attendance during the ceremony. Klutz addressed each official individually and welcomed Braun to open Indiana’s next chapter by calling him a “doer.” Chaplain Kent Lundy then followed with an invocation, which included a prayer, officially starting the ceremony and initiating a peaceful transfer of power between the former and incumbent administrations.

Rokita was the first incumbent official to be sworn into office by the Chief Justice of Indiana, Loretta Rush. In his speech, Rokita thanked God for his position and addressed his intention to always be direct with the public about his position on issues. He spoke on making the justice system unbiased and weighing only true facts and evidence without considering factors like race and socioeconomic status. His goal is to “protect the people’s place” over the stances of the government.

Rokita continued his speech by saying that he wants to help make Indiana a truly free state, stay away from acronyms like “DEI” and instead reward the people of Indiana for the work that they do. He also spoke on his ideals of how children should be raised.

“[I want to make Indiana a place] where we can raise our children the way God intended — without the interference of woke schools, doctors or courts,” Rokita said. “Where there are two genders, male and female, and they each have their own sports teams.”

The crowd present for the ceremony loudly cheered throughout many of the points Rokita made in his inaugural speech. The comment made about “separate” sports teams refers to recent legislation, as the Indiana House of Representatives passed a bill about banning transgender athletes from women’s sports teams to the Indiana Senate. Rokita also spoke briefly about being pro-life, his opinions on vaccinations and how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled, as well as his thoughts on free speech.

“[Let’s make Indiana a place] where we are no longer vaxxed or masked, and where we can speak our own opinion especially when it is not politically correct or establishment approved without losing our livelihoods,” Rokita said.

Beckwith was the second person to be sworn in during the ceremony. During his speech, Beckwith repeatedly thanked his wife for supporting him and said that, as Proverbs 31 states, she embodies everything a wife should be. The majority of his speech focused on his religion and its role in his stance as lieutenant governor.

“I will serve alongside great leaders like Braun and Rokita to help advance policies that promote our economy and align with values and help Hoosiers reach their God-given potential,” Beckwith said.

Dylan Noble, a junior political science major and president of the Butler University College Democrats, is worried about the extreme religious positions that Beckwith will take into the new administration.

“The outgoing administration wasn’t too bad, but I’m especially [concerned] with Micah Beckwith, the self-proclaimed Christian nationalist,” Noble said. “He doesn’t have a lot of power as Lieutenant Governor, but his positions are way more extreme than any politician we’ve had for, [let’s say], 100 years.”

Beckwith also spoke on how he comes from a smaller rural community and aims to be the voice for the rural areas of Indiana by focusing on collaboration and unity. This means working across political and geographic lines. Beckwith also addressed how George Washington swore on the Bible during his inauguration. He then read a long section of Deuteronomy 28, the section of the Bible that Washington swore on.

“[As lieutenant governor, I will] serve you faithfully before God,” Beckwith said. “May God bless you, the great state of Indiana and the United States of America.”

Noble is also worried about how Beckwith’s religious stances affect his other social and political positions, especially with race and immigration. Beckwith has claimed that multiculturalism is a “bad thing” for America and that instead, the country should aim for the assimilation of cultures.

“I just don’t think [Beckwith] is the kind of voice that represents Hoosiers and Americans,” Noble said. “He doesn’t want multiculturalism, and I would hope that sort of thing would be bad if you are a Democrat or a Republican.”

Braun was the final official to be sworn into office during the inauguration, emphasizing the founders and pioneers of Indiana during his speech. As an entrepreneur himself, he focused on supporting small businesses and industry in the state. Braun also discussed the transition of power happening in the federal government and how he hopes to see a lot of power going back to the states.

“Today we face a new crossroads [where] we are seeking the same freedom and opportunity [Indiana’s pioneers had],” Braun said. “The next four years will have special meaning for Indiana and this country, [as we are] seeing a similar transition [of power] in Washington DC.”

The statement was followed by more cheering from the audience. Braun also concluded his intentions to keep property taxes from rising, to empower students and parents and increase transparency in healthcare pricing. Braun also wants to eliminate inefficiencies in state government by reshaping it as well as work on empowering the next generation of Hoosiers to pursue freedom and opportunity.

“I am committed to be a governor of not just words but action as we create a prosperous future for all Hoosiers,” Braun said. “Now it is time to get to work.”

With transparently conservative agendas, Braun’s administration is a topic of concern for Democrats and those who may be affected by the anti-DEI and other policies the administration intends to implement. Students like Noble see the potential for positive economic effects, but overall are expecting negative outcomes from the planned implementation of policies.