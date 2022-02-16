Butler Sports Weekly Recap: Feb. 9 – Feb. 16

Chuck Harris scored 15 points in Butler’s 85-79 win over No. 18 Marquette on Feb. 12. Photo by Francie Wilson.

RYAN GRILL | SPORTS REPORTER | rgrill@butler.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Women’s Tennis falls to Indiana

The Hoosiers dominated Butler women’s tennis team in a 6-1 fashion. The Bulldogs picked up their point from Norah Balthazor win at No. 4 singles.

Women’s basketball lose to St. John’s

The women’s basketball team went the distance with St. John’s but the Red Storm pulled away in the fourth quarter — losing 61-73. Butler’s Celena Taborn had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Red Storm’s Leilani Correa led all players with 21 points.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Softball leaves the DePaul Dome Tournament with a 4-2 record

The Butler softball team beat the likes of Valparaiso, Murray State, University of St. Thomas and Western Illinois, but lost twice to Bowling Green to begin their season. The Bulldogs pitched a shutout against University of St. Thomas and Western Illinois. Bri Avery led the Bulldogs in batting average — hitting .438 over the course of six games.

Friday, Feb. 11

Men’s and women’s track at Grand Valley State University Big Meet

Niki Ezeh beat her own 60m hurdles school record with a time of 8.43 seconds finishing first in a field of 49. Evan Byrne recorded a personal best time of 13:59.55, winning the elite 5000m men’s race. Mia Beckham also had a personal best time, placing fourth with a 9:32.94 time in the 3000m.

Women’s basketball defeated by Providence

The women’s basketball team played well, but a poor fourth quarter allowed Providence to pull away and win, 64-53. Celena Taborn led the Bulldogs in scoring again with 24 points. Providence’s Kylee Sheppard hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the fourth to seal the win for the Friars.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Women’s lacrosse edges Kent State

Butler’s women’s lacrosse team won 11-10 against Kent State to earn their first win of the season. Kaley Attaway had an impressive game, scoring four goals and added an assist. Kent State made it a close game by winning the fourth quarter 3-2, but Butler had just enough of a cushion to secure the win.

Men’s basketball hangs on to beat Marquette

Butler’s men’s basketball team got a much needed win against then-No. 18 ranked Marquette. Butler made 13 3-pointers and shot 46% from beyond the arc in an impressive offensive performance. Bryce Golden had a career high 22 points while Bo Hodges had a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Butler was also impressive on the boards recording 11 offensive rebounds. Marquette outscored Butler in the second half 52-43 but a late three by Golden helped the Bulldogs earn their first win against a ranked opponent this season.

Men’s and women’s track at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Simon Bedard’s time of 7:51.52 in the 3000m was a personal best and almost broke the program record held by Erik Peterson’s 7:51.21 mark. Barry Keane also broke his personal record in the same distance with a time of 7:59.11. The two athletes finished 12th and 28th, respectively.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Men’s golf finishes 13th

Butler men’s golf team finished 13th out of a field of 21 teams at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate, hosted by UNC Greensboro. Butler’s Raymond Sullivan shot a 220 with rounds of 74, 73, 73 to place top 20.

Women’s basketball gets blown out against Creighton

Creighton set a new Big East record, hitting 22 3-pointers in a 96-49 win. Kendall Wingler led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points. Butler shot only 26% from three and also gave up 21 second chance points. The Bluejays Lauren Jenson scored 23 points while Emma Ronsiek and Morgan Maly scored 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Men’s tennis vs. Ball State Rescheduled

Butler’s men’s tennis team had their scheduled meeting with Ball State moved to Feb. 16.

Monday, Feb. 14

Women’s golf at the Sea Best Intercollegiate

The women’s golf team finished in 14th at the Sea Best Intercollegiate in Jacksonville, Florida. The competition was an abbreviated 54 hole tournament. Butler’s top golfer was Madalin Small who finished with a 234 (+18) including a second round 75 (+3).

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Men’s basketball clutches out in final seconds against DePaul

The Butler men’s basketball team was victorious over DePaul, 73-71, in a nail biting finish in Chicago. Freshman guard Simas Lukosius stole the show with 19 points, four rebounds, and a final second three-pointer to give the Dawgs the lead.

Lukosius was also aided by fellow guards Chuck Harris, Jayden Taylor and Aaron Thompson who scored 18, 12 and 11 points, respectively. Forward David Jones led the way for the Blue Demons with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.