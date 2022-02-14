Another record breaking week for Butler track and field

Graduate student Simon Bedard crossing the finish line at a Big East Championship meet on Oct. 29, 2021. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

On Feb. 11-12, the Butler men’s and women’s track and field teams continued their season at the Grand Valley State Big Meet in Allendale, Michigan and at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts.

The majority of the Bulldogs’ squad traveled to Allendale. The Butler women, in particular, found success in this meet.

Most notably, Niki Ezeh won the 60 meter hurdles event, breaking her own program record with a blazing time of 8.43.

In the distance category, Corinna Pena and Katherine Olsen set personal bests in the mile race en route to second and third place finishes, respectively.

In the 3000 meter race, Mia Beckham posted a personal best time of 9:32.94, earning fourth place.

In the 5000 meter event, Kami Hankins finished second over a massive field of over 150 runners, with a time of 16:37.18.

There was no lack of success on the men’s side either as Evan Byrne took first place in the 5000 meter race, posting a personal best time of 13:59.55.

Other notable men’s results included Isaac Kane’s 400 meter dash personal best time of 48.39 and Zac Stanley’s 7.11 meter long jump, which placed him third in the event.

Butler sent two of its distance runners — Simon Bedard and Barry Keane — to Boston to compete in the 3000 meter race at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Bedard — fresh off a program record-breaking mile run last week — set a personal best time of 7:51.52. Keane also posted a personal best, running the race in 7:59.11. They finished 12th and 28th, respectively.

Next week on Feb. 19, the Bulldogs head to South Bend, Indiana for the Alex Wilson Invitational, the last meet on the schedule before the Big East Indoor Championships.