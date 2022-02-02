Butler sports weekly recap: Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

The Butler men’s basketball team huddles up during their 56-53 win over Georgetown on Jan. 29. Photo taken by Claire Runkel.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | shohman@butler.edu

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Men’s Basketball vs. Creighton

The men’s basketball team completed a 72-55 win over Creighton on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bo Hodges led the Bulldogs with 18 points and seven rebounds. Simas Lukosius and Chuck Harris both added 14 points. The Bulldogs held Creighton to 2-for-22 from behind the 3-point line.

Friday, Jan. 28

Track and Field at Indiana University

The men and women’s track and field team traveled to Indiana University to compete in the IU Relays on Friday. Niki Ezeh broke Butler’s high jump record, as she jumped 1.71m to break the previous 24-year old program record set by Vanessa Lester in 1997 of 1.70m. Jack Elder finished first in the 60m dash and posted a personal best time of 7.20.

Women’s Basketball at Villanova

Butler’s women’s basketball team fell to Villanova 44-59 on Friday. Trinity White led the Bulldogs with 10 points off the bench. Alex Richard also came off the bench to score nine points and added eight rebounds.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Women’s Tennis vs. Cincinnati

The women’s tennis team fell to Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon 2-5. Natalie Boesing beat a nationally ranked opponent, Elizabeth Pendergast, who is ranked the No. 121 singles player in the ITA Division I rankings. Delaney Schurhamer also added a point for the Bulldogs, taking straight sets at No. 2 singles. Sara Linn and Norah Balthazor won one set each in their matches.

Men’s Basketball vs. Georgetown

Butler completed the season sweep against Georgetown with a 56-53 win on Saturday afternoon. Simas Lukosius led Butler with 13 points with Aaron Thompson adding 12. Bryce Nze put up his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulldogs’ second straight win improves Butler to 11-10 on the season and 4-6 in the Big East.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Women’s Swim at Butler Invitational

The Butler swim team hosted the Butler Invitational on Sunday. Grace Crane earned first place in the 1650 Yard Freestyle with a time of 14:44.50. She also placed fourth in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:12.13. Avery Piel took fourth place in the 200 Yard Butterfly with a 2:09.26 time. Butler finished sixth in the 200 Yard Medley with Gianna Leffler, Abigail Nebot, Alani Hightower-Bend and Jamie Gindorf competing in the relay. Butler’s team placed third out of five with a total score of 523.

Men’s Tennis vs. Cleveland State

The Butler men’s tennis team took a 5-2 victory against Cleveland State on Sunday afternoon at the Butler Bubble. The Bulldogs began strong with two doubles wins with victories from No. 2 doubles, Drew Michael and Borja Miralles and No. 3 doubles, Patrick Joss and Zach Trimpe. For singles play, Thomas Brennan went 6-0. Both Michael Karr and Joss also won their matches in straight sets at No. 5 and No. 6 singles. The team is now 2-2 overall and 1-0 at home.

Women’s Tennis at Ball State

Butler fell to Ball State 1-6 on Sunday afternoon. Natalie Boesing won at No. 1 singles for her second straight singles victory. In doubles, Veronika Bruetting and Delaney Schurhurmer tied 4-4 against Ball State’s No. 2 doubles. The women’s tennis team is now 0-3 overall.

Women’s Basketball at Georgetown

Georgetown’s women’s basketball team defeated Butler 78-62 on Sunday. Celena Taborn led the Bulldogs with 21 points and eight rebounds. Emilia Sexton hit four 3-pointers to score 12 points. Butler had a one point lead at halftime, but Georgetown outscored the Bulldogs 43-26 in the second half. The team is now 1-17 overall and 0-9 in the Big East.