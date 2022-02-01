Men’s tennis defeats Cleveland State in home opener

Redshirt Senior Michael Dickson returns a serve during the 2021 Big East tournament. The team is currently undefeated at home. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

This past Sunday, the Bulldogs hosted the Vikings of Cleveland State at the Butler Bubble. When the dust had settled the Dawgs had come out on top, finishing 5-2 on the day. The Dawgs improve to 2-2 on the season and remain undefeated at home.

The Dawgs were in prime form in the doubles department on Sunday. All three doubles teams won their matches. The highlight of doubles matches was the third doubles team of Patrick Joss and Zach Trimpe winning 6-0 against their opponents. Senior Thomas Brennan, junior Michael Karr and freshman Patrick Joss all won their singles matches in straight sets.

Butler will be back at the Bubble this weekend against Yale on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m., and Illinois State on Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m..