Men’s soccer takes the pitch

The Bulldogs have scored 12 goals in their first six games of the season. Photo by Ben Holmes.

NHU-HAN BUI | STAFF REPORTER | hbui@butler.edu

The men’s soccer team seeks to return to its winning ways after a rough 2023 season that ended with a 2-7-6 record. The start of this season has seen the team go 3-2-1 in their first six games.

The Bulldogs got off to a flying start, going unbeaten in their first four games. They captured wins over Southern Indiana and Oakland as well as fought for hard draws against Western Illinois and Indiana University.

In their next game, the Dawgs’ comeback effort in Bowling Green came short as the Falcons escaped with a 3-2 win. Junior forward Palmer Ault had a goal and an assist to bring Butler back into the game. They bounced back at home against Evansville, downing the Purple Aces 4-1.

The Bulldogs’ schedule this year takes them to face off against two strong programs in Ohio, with a game against the 21st-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 13 before traveling up north a week later to play the Akron Zips on Sept. 20.

Games for fans to look forward to include a Homecoming weekend game with St. John’s on Oct. 4, during which the Dawgs will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the men’s soccer program.

The Dawgs average 16.5 shots per game and have directed 37.4% of their shots on goal. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

Butler is led by coach Paul Snape, who is entering his 14th season with the team and is the winningest coach in the program’s history. Snape believes the team has bounced back from last season and regained their footing.

“Last season was difficult, but this year we’re totally different,” Snape said. “We got new players, [and] we’ve got a new mentality. I think what helps [their confidence] is when you win, you start believing more, and then that confidence comes and you think you can achieve so much. We’re right on the cusp of doing some great things.”

Over the offseason, the Dawgs added 10 new faces to their roster, with five of them being first-years. Despite the large addition of new players, graduate goalkeeper Caleb Norris thinks the team has grown closer more quickly than usual.

“Everyone seems to bond really well amongst the classes, all the way from me as a graduate student down to the freshmen,” Norris said. “There’s this bond throughout the locker room that we’re really excited about. And I think as we go on with the season, we’ll see [the chemistry] develop even more on the field.”

Ault agrees with Norris’ sentiment. Both players know that in spite of the adjustment period for new players, the Bulldogs have been playing well.

“I feel like we’ve done a great job of meshing pretty well and finding who we are as a team and what suits us well,” Ault said. “That’s what preseason is for. You look across the country at some of the scores, and some of the best teams still aren’t playing their best brand of ball, and that’s where I feel that we are as well.”

Junior forward Palmer Ault is tied for the team-high in assists with three. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

With the addition of new faces, the players on the team with more experience have started to step into leadership roles. Ault was named captain last spring and feels that he can help lead the team.

“Receiving that honor is great in the fact that before, I was definitely a little more shy my freshman year,” Ault said. “But stepping into that role, I think I can help guys [by] leading by example and showing them what it takes to get to that next level.”

Along with the group of captains, there are also players who can be quiet but are making themselves known on the field. Snape feels that there’s already a player on the verge of a breakout season.

“We have some guys who don’t speak too loudly, but their performances [speak for them],” Snape said. “Like [forward] Josemir Gomez [who] scored four goals in five games. We feel there’s even more to come from him.”

The team is taking the season one game at a time, but their end objective remains winning the Big East Tournament, which the Dawgs haven’t won since 2016.

“That’s been our big goal that we’ve had for the last two years that I’ve been here at Butler.” Ault said, “We haven’t been able to make that tournament. So just getting over that hump would be crucial for this team, and would get some great positive affirmations moving forward.”

Butler matching their win total early into the season has given the team confidence, and they are continuing to build on the positives from each game. Their experienced core of returning players as well as the addition of new talent give the Bulldogs a strong chance for a winning season. The Dawgs also look poised for a deep postseason run in the Big East and NCAA Tournaments.

“We’re okay with where we are right now,” Snape said. “I feel we’re on the right trajectory.”