Bulldogs for Universal Design holds rally on mall

Different signs all spoke to one message — accessibility for everyone. Photos by Lauren Hough.

LAUREN HOUGH | PHOTO EDITOR | lhough@butler.edu

ANNIE FAULKNER | NEWS CO-EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu

On the evening of Sept. 14, Bulldogs for Universal Design, BUD, held a rally on Butler’s mall to protest repeated accessibility shortcomings on campus. The Butler Collegian’s Lauren Hough captured images of this event.

Students at the rally held signs that displayed messages such as “Inclusion is not Tolerance, it’s Unquestioned Acceptance,” “Accessibility is a Human Right” and “What the *@#! Butler.” Representatives of BUD spoke at the event about their personal experiences with disability and, specifically, the inaccesibility of Butler’s campus.

In recent weeks, accessibility issues have been at the forefront on Butler’s campus. In multiple instances, Butler University vehicles have parked in handicapped spots and have neglected to provide tangible solutions to these issues beyond apologies. This event is the latest example of activism by BUD; on Aug. 23, members “chalked” outside of buildings across campus to draw attention to buildings on campus that do not meet appropriate accessibility standards.