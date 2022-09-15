Bulldogs for Universal Design holds rally on mall

Different signs all spoke to one message — accessibility for everyone. Photos by Lauren Hough.

LAUREN HOUGH | PHOTO EDITOR | lhough@butler.edu

ANNIE FAULKNER | NEWS CO-EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu

On the evening of Sept. 14, Bulldogs for Universal Design, BUD, held a rally on Butler’s mall to protest repeated accessibility shortcomings on campus. The Butler Collegian’s Lauren Hough captured images of this event.

Students at the rally held signs that displayed messages such as “Inclusion is not Tolerance, it’s Unquestioned Acceptance,” “Accessibility is a Human Right” and “What the *@#! Butler.” Representatives of BUD spoke at the event about their personal experiences with disability and, specifically, the inaccesibility of Butler’s campus. 

In recent weeks, accessibility issues have been at the forefront on Butler’s campus. In multiple instances, Butler University vehicles have parked in handicapped spots and have neglected to provide tangible solutions to these issues beyond apologiesThis event is the latest example of activism by BUD; on Aug. 23, members “chalked” outside of buildings across campus to draw attention to buildings on campus that do not meet appropriate accessibility standards.

 

Students join together to chant “BU needs to care, change our campus, make it fair!” Photos by Lauren Hough.

Jason Glenn shares stories of personal experiences with discrimination. Photos by Lauren Hough.

 

Students chose from a variety of handmade signs to protest the inaccessibility of Butler’s campus. Photos by Lauren Hough.

Students and community members gathered around speaker Jason Glenn. Photos by Lauren Hough.

Students hold signs promoting accessibility and equity on Butler’s campus. Photos by Lauren Hough.

Students gather to listen to guest speaker Allison McElroy. Photos by Lauren Hough.

Student holds sign advocating for disability pride. Photos by Lauren Hough.

Students stand in support of BUD at the rally near Atherton Union. Photos by Lauren Hough.

Butler student Laura Vandermeulen speaks at the rally. Photos by Lauren Hough.

Students take a seat to listen as their peers lead chants and tell stories. Photos by Lauren Hough.

Butler students decorated handmade signs to display at the rally. Photos by Lauren Hough.

 

