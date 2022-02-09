Butler sports weekly recap: Feb. 2 – Feb. 8

Forward Bryce Nze makes a layup against St.John’s in a matchup on Feb.5 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The men’s basketball team has lost their last three games by just one possession. Photo by Francie Wilson.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Men’s Basketball unable to overcome No. 21 Xaiver

The men’s basketball team fell just short of a comeback, losing to No. 21 Xavier 68-66 in the final seconds.

With six minutes to play, Butler trailed by 14 points but cut the lead to four with just under a minute left. Jayden Taylor grabbed an offensive rebound with 15 seconds left, but Chuck Harris missed an open floater which would have cut the lead to two with eight seconds left. Xavier then went to the line after a foul and sank two free throws putting the game out of reach with not enough time remaining.

Taylor and Harris finished with 18 points each, while Xavier’s Zach Freemantle scored 23 for the Musketeers.

Friday, Feb. 4

Men’s and Women’s Track have record breaking performances at the Meyo Invitational

The men’s and women’s track team had a successful trip to South Bend, Indiana this weekend as the team set multiple personal bests and a pair of school records at the Meyo Invitational.

Graduate student Simon Bedard finished second in the Meyo Mile with a time of 3:58.34, ranking his time the third fastest in the Big East this season and breaking a program record that stood since 2010.

In the 400 meter race, Jacob Uhl earned second place with a personal best time of 47.32. In the 600 meter race, Matthew Wigelsworth, Trey Harris and Chandler McGaha all ran personal bests. Wigelsworth and Harris also set personal bests in the 800 meter race, with Wigelsworth’s time of 1:49.96 being the second fastest in program history.

In the Ryan Shay 3000 meter, Evan Byrne and Pierre-Louis Detourbe both ran personal bests of 8:05.95 and 8:07.02, respectively.

On the women’s side, Niki Ezeh established a new program record with a jump of 5.59 meters. In the 3000 meter race, Morgan Werner, Maddie McLain and Laure Bertrand all posted personal bests.

In the mile run, three racers finished in the top four of the event. Corinna Pena was the champion of the meet, winning the race with a time of 4:53.15. Mia Beckham finished second in the race with a new personal best time of 4:53.54, and Katherine Olsen placed fourth with a time of 4:55.70.

Men’s Tennis dominated by Yale

The Butler men’s tennis team fell to Yale 1-6 in the Butler Tennis Bubble. Alvaro Huete Vadillo won at No. 2 singles over Yale’s Cody Lin, 7-6, 6-2, for Butler’s only point on the day. Thomas Brennan won a set over No. 69 singles player Michael Sun, but Sun won in three sets, 7-5, 6-7, 6-3.

Women’s Basketball game against No. 10 UConn canceled

The women’s basketball team’s matchup against the UConn Huskies was canceled due winter weather issues that hit the Northeast and Midwest this past week. It is unknown whether the game will be rescheduled for a future date.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Women’s Tennis sweep singles matches against UW-Milwaukee

The women’s tennis team swept all six singles matches for a 6-1 victory over Milwaukee. Natalie Boesing beat Greta Carbone 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1. Additionally, No. 2 Delaney Schurhamer won 6-2, 6-0 and No. 3 Sara Linn won 6-4, 6-3.

Freshmen Norah Balthazor and Katie Beavin both were victorious at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots with 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 and 6-1, 4-6, 11-9 wins, respectively. Veronika Bruetting finished it off for the Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Milwaukee’s Avery Durham at No. 6 singles.

Men’s Basketball fell again in the final seconds versus St. John’s

For the second consecutive game, the Butler men’s basketball team fell just short of a win, losing to St. John’s 75-72 in the final seconds. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but Chuck Harris air-balled a contested three and St. John’s left Hinkle with a win.

Bo Hodges led the way for Butler scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds, while Bryce Nze added 14 points and three steals. Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Men’s Golf fall in all matches in Big East match play

Butler men’s golf left Big East match play winless, after dropping every close match in Palm Beach, Florida. Butler started off the tournament by dropping the team’s opening match in a 4-0-2 decision to UConn. Nick Williams and Raymond Sullivan pulled out ties to each pick up a half-point.

In the second matchup, the Dawgs lost a tight 3-2-1 decision to St. John’s. The two points for Butler came from Williams and Weston Guili. Williams picked up a 4&3 win over Doug Beney, while Guili beat Ryan Rittberger 3&2. Sullivan and Tyler Gerbavsits of St. John’s played to a draw.

In their final matchup, Butler fell to Sacred Heart 3-1-2. Williams earned the Bulldogs a point in his match with Jason Pelley, with Williams winning the match one-up.

Guili was matched up against Jonah Camarillo, while Sullivan was paired against Marcus Lim. Guili and senior Sullivan halved their respective matches.

Women’s Tennis lose a close one at Dayton

The Butler women’s tennis team were outdone by the Dayton Flyers, 3-4, in a competitive matchup in Miamisburg, Ohio. Butler lost at No. 1 doubles, but Sara Linn and Logan White claimed the win for No. 2 doubles. Dayton got the edge in doubles by beating out Norah Balthazor and Veronika Bruetting in the No. 3 spot.

In singles, sophomore Natalie Boesing won over Dayton’s Erica Wojcikiewicz in three sets 6-7, 6-1, 6-3. Freshmen Norah Balthazor took a straight set win against Paige Kompa, with a score of 6-4, 6-1, and Katie Beavin secured the win in three sets, taking down Laura Greb 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Men’s Tennis dominates Illinois State

The Butler men’s tennis team was victorious over the Illinois State Redbirds, 5-2, at the Butler Tennis Bubble.

The Bulldogs won doubles with wins by duos Thomas Brennan and Alvaro Huete Vadillo at No. 1 and Patrick Joss and Zach Trimpe at No. 3.

Brennan also picked up a point for Butler with a straight sets victory over Pol Botifoll Rius at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1. Michael Dickson, Borja Miralles and Michael Karr all won matches at Nos. 3, 4 and 6 singles to seal the victory for the Dawgs.

Women’s Lacrosse vs UIndy

The women’s lacrosse team hosted an intercity exhibition matchup against the University of Indianapolis. Their season opener will be on Feb. 12 at Kent State.

Women’s Basketball fall at home to Seton Hall

The women’s basketball team fell to Seton Hall 72-56 at Hinkle in a rather competitive matchup. Butler led 42-41 in the third quarter, and only trailed 55-48 by the end of the third quarter. However, Seton Hall outscored Butler 17-8 in the fourth, allowing them to pull away and get the win.

Tenley Dowell led the way for Butler with a career-high 17 points, while shooting 5-11 from the field and hitting three 3-pointers. Andra Espinoza-Hunter led Seton Hall in scoring with 21 and the Pirates had five different players score in double figures.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Men’s Tennis fall in crosstown matchup to UIndy

The Butler men’s tennis team fell in an intercity matchup to the University of Indianapolis 1-6.

The Bulldogs picked up the doubles point with wins by the duo of Thomas Brennan and Alvaro Huete Vadillo in the No.1 spot, and Zach Trimpe and Patrick Joss at No. 3 doubles.

Brennan took a set from UIndy’s Tom Zeuch, but lost in a decision, 6-2.

Men’s Basketball loses by one score for the third straight game against Creighton

The men’s basketball team — yet again — fell 52-54 on the road in Omaha against Creighton. The Bulldogs got a stop against Creighotn in the closing minute but couldn’t secure the rebound, allowing for Creighton to take a 54-52 lead in the final seconds.

Jayden Talyor led the way for the Dawgs with 13 points, followed by Bo Hodges who notched 10 points and nine rebounds. Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Hawkins stole the show for the Bluejays with 16 and 15 points, respectively.