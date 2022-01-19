Butler sports weekly recap: Jan. 12-18

Matthew Wilgelsworth runs a relay for Butler’s men’s track and field team. Wigelsworth posted a time of 1:52.97 to win the 800m run during the Jim Green Invitational on Jan. 15. Photo courtesy of butlersports.com.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | shohman@butler.edu

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Women’s Basketball falls to UConn

UConn defeated the Bulldogs with a score of 92-47 to remain undefeated in Big East competition. Celena Taborn led Butler with 13 points and six rebounds. Emilia Sexton also recorded double figures with 11 points.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Men’s Basketball defeats Georgetown

The men’s basketball team evened their Big East record at 2-2 with a win over Georgetown with a score of 72-58. Jair Bolden led the Bulldogs with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Bryce Nze and Bryce Golden also contributed with double figures of 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Friday, Jan. 14

Women’s Track and Field

Kami Hankins finished second in the women’s 3000m with a time of 9:34.56. Corinna Pena and Morgan Werner went fourth and fifth in the event as well with times of 9:42.46 and 9:45.74 respectively. In the women’s 800m, Morgan Walsh placed fourth with a time of 2:14.80. Lexi Affolter followed behind in seventh with a time of 2:19.79.

Men’s Track and Field at the Jim Green Invitational

Tom Pitkin set his second school record on Friday afternoon, when he ran a time of 1:18.88 in the 600m. Jacob Uhl finished second at 1:20.38 in the event as well and Matthew Wigelsworth placed fourth at 1:20.90. Drew Herman placed third in the high jump with 1.96m.

On the final day, Wigelsworth, Liam Dennis and Trey Harris finished 1-2-3 in the 800m run. Wiglesworth ran a time of 1:52.97 to win the event. Pitkin finished second in the 400m with a time of 47.48.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Men’s Tennis at Western Michigan

Michigan defeated Butler 6-1 on Saturday. Senior Thomas Brennan won both his matches at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Men’s Basketball falls to No. 14 Villanova

The Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 42-82 on Sunday afternoon. Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points and Bryce Nze added 10.

Villanova took a 15-2 lead to start the game. The Wildcats shot 71% from the field, including five-of-seven from three in the first half, giving them a 39-23 halftime lead. Villanova scored the first 12 points of the second half, ultimately putting the game away.

Collin Gillespie led four Villanova players in double figures with 17 points.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Men’s Basketball at Connecticut

The Huskies bested the Bulldogs 59-76 Tuesday night in Hartford, Connecticut. Jayden Taylor and Simas Lukosius led the Bulldogs with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Bryce Nze nabbed seven rebounds.

RJ Cole led the Huskies with 17 points, including shooting four-of-seven from three. Forward Adama Sanoga and guard Andre Jackson both finished with a double-double in points and rebounds.