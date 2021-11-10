Major-ly unbiased: What your major says about you

A depiction of what business majors might do. Photo courtesy of Getty Images

CASSANDRA STEC | STAFF REPORTER

I — an engineering and English major — took on the task of determining what your major says about you. I know some of us are overachievers and have more than one major, feel free to either pick your favorite or combine the two.

Liberal Arts and Sciences

Any Language – Well hello there, world traveler! Either you grew up speaking a language other than English at home, enjoy traveling or want to be a translator. I can think of literally no other reason why this would be someone’s sole major. In that case, great forward thinking and save me a plane ticket.

Criminology – So how’s that third NCIS or Criminal Minds binge? Your dedication to cold cases and crime shows is beyond admirable, though your theories can be a bit off-putting. You are either really — to the point of unnerving — interested in crime and serial killers, or want to become a police officer. Either way, are you sure you’re going to become the next Spencer Reid rather than an overworked, under-appreciated public servant?

Engineering – How does it feel to develop a superiority complex to hide your feelings of inadequacy? If that hit too close to home, my bad. Have you figured out what engineering actually is besides complicated math and science? No? Well, at least you’ll make bank and aren’t a business major, right?

English – If you are an English major, chances are that a teacher or professor inspired you and encouraged your passion for reading and writing. Depending on the type of English, you either think you could be that English teacher, write the next great American novel, or you just really enjoy literature and grammar. Regardless, I wish you the best of luck and suggest you might want to dial back on the leftist themes that can often be found in your work.

“Hard” Sciences — For all the biology, chemistry, physics, etc. majors, I know it’s hard to decide whether or not you should apply to medical school or just take a gap year. But let’s be honest, either way you probably won’t ever meet your parents expectations and that’s okay. If you make it into medical school, congratulations! Here’s to at least another decade of schooling, but hey, you’ll be helping people.