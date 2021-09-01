New additions to Butler dining

Students dining at Atherton Union. Collegian file photo.

EMMA SCHAEFER | STAFF REPORTER | eschaefer@butler.edu

This year, Butler dining is working to encourage healthy habits and sustainability on campus. After reflecting on student feedback, the dining team has added healthier menu options such as build-your-own bowls and treats such as milkshakes. The Butler dining team has also lessened the COVID-19 restrictions that were put in place last year, while still ensuring the health of students and staff.

Natalie Boesing, a sophomore exploratory business major and Spanish minor, said she has already noticed many of the changes that are taking place in the Butler Dining halls. Boeing said something she really enjoys is the Chipotle-style bowl options in Resco along with the “Grab ‘N’ Go” meals supplied in the refrigerator.

“I’ve noticed the food is a lot better this year honestly,” Boeing said. “Resco is a lot different. Even in A-town, I don’t know if it’s because the atmosphere is better because it feels like there are more people when the shields are down but overall, I feel like it is definitely better this year.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, Resco dining had a similar feel to Atherton Union. Now that restrictions are lessened, Resco has been converted into its intended grab-and-go form, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New to Resco is the build-your-own bowl menu option as well as the C-store for grocery purchases. Resco will also be featuring items from Nicey Treats, an Indianapolis ice-cream shop.

Julie Alexander, executive sous chef for Butler dining, said she came up with the idea of having a Chipotle-style dining option added to the menu. Options include burritos, rice bowls, salads and quesadillas.

Butler dining’s dietitian, Katy Maher, said that the new additions at Resco offer food items for a wide variety of diets and nutritional needs.

“A big student request was being able to customize what they could get and that is one of the reasons we chose that [Chipotle style] option so that people can make it as healthy or as indulgent as they want and make it to fit their dietary needs,” Maher said.

Along with the healthier options come the sweeter options such as “mile-high” milkshakes and Sundae’s Homemade Ice Cream. Trip’s Corner Market, located in Apartment Village, and Butler Brew, located on the first floor of the school of business, are both offering new dessert options.

Coming soon this year, Trip’s Corner Market will be serving Sundae’s Homemade Ice Cream. Students will be able to visit the hand-dipped ice cream station and choose from a selection of flavors from the local ice cream shop. For students looking for healthier treat options, Butler Brew is offering smoothies that students had the opportunity to sample during orientation week.

Marketplace at Atherton Union will continue to have a vast selection of food options that will change every week. Students can visit the Butler app to access dining options for the day. Returning this year are several self-serve meal options, including make-your-own waffles.

Joe Graves, Butler dining’s general manager, said that the Butler dining team has chosen to not only focus on the health and wellbeing of the students but also the wellbeing of the planet through the to-go meal option called BlueGo. During this school year, each student will be given two reusable containers through their dining account.

“We have partnered with SGA [Student Government Association] and sustainability programs on campus to launch a new program that is reusable to-go wear called BlueGo,” Graves said. “It is a hard plastic washable to-go container. So students can basically get one of these containers, get their food to go and take it with them. We are reducing our carbon footprint by reducing waste.”

Once students are finished with their containers, they are expected to rinse them out and bring them back to a cashier at Atherton where they will add a container back onto the students meal plan account.

Though the BlueGo program is a new way that Butler dining is practicing sustainability, it is not the team’s first effort to save the environment. This year, Butler dining will continue to work with the campus’s composting program to ensure that minimal food is wasted on campus.

Students can learn more about Butler’s dining options and view daily menus by visiting their website.