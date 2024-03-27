Hub for Black Affairs and Community Engagement hosts poetry night

Faculty and friends gathered for a night of poetry and conversation. Photos by Jada Gangazha.

JADA GANGAZHA

The Hub for Black Affairs and Community Engagement hosted the “Black on Both Sides” poetry night on Tuesday, March 19 with local Black artists Chantel Massey and TOO BLACK. The artists shared excerpts from their works and accepted questions from the audience about their work and creative process. The event was held in a workshop structure, with opportunities for audience participation.

Attendees traveled to different tables surrounding the podium.

Senior Taylor George pictured with friend junior Victory Sampson.

A variety of food was available for attendees to enjoy throughout the event.

Junior Victory Sampson speaking with the event announcer and Hub program specialist Alexis Newell.

Guest poets Chantel Massey (left) and TOO BLACK (right) preparing to open the event.

