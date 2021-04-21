Bulldogs of Butler: Emily Schlorf

Schlorf is creative, dedicated to producing diverse content and inconsolably depressed about her time at Butler coming to a close. Don’t text. Photo by Francie Wilson.

Emily Schlorf, a senior music and English double major, is passionate about expressing herself through words, music and cross stitching, has been dedicated to sharing diverse content for the Collegian for the past three years, and is also incredibly saddened to see her four years at Butler coming to a close. She is also the writer of this article. From culture editor and soprano, to future culture critic and lifelong student, Schlorf looks back at her past three years in The Butler Collegian.

The Butler Collegian: What is your involvement on campus?

Emily Schlorf: I’m culture editor for the Collegian, and I sing in the Butler Chorale and Jordan Jazz ensembles.

TBC: Why did you decide to join The Butler Collegian staff?

ES: I received a text sometime over the summer after my first year from my friend Bridget Early inviting me to apply, since she knew I was interested in writing. That same summer, I decided to take a leap of faith and change my major from music education to English, in order to pursue my interest in writing. I thought that joining Collegian would give me opportunities to write, and would force me out of my imposter syndrome comfort zone. It did push me out of my comfort zone, and I spent my final year as editor for the culture section, which made me throw away the concept of a comfort zone altogether. Imposter syndrome who?

Joining the Collegian also allowed me to make mistakes; to fall and get back up in the field of writing, and to search for answers to questions I might not have posed before joining Collegian. Without this organization and the constant comments, critiques and feedback from upperclassmen editors, I wouldn’t have developed into the beautiful, dedicated and amazingly acclaimed and unbiased writer I am today — insert chuckle here—.

In all seriousness, without the Collegian I would not have discovered my passion for creative nonfiction writing and literary theory; the fields in which I see myself participating in for the rest of my life, in one way or another. The process of finding answers to questions that the Collegian pushed me to seek, such as why Atherton employees were unhappy with new management, or what the Butler jazz department looked like in the 50s, created a habit of questioning the society around me. Do I face frequent existential crises? Why, yes. But the process of unearthing and writing about societal truths — Who decides what is universally true? What does truth even mean? — gives me a feeling of meaning and stark humanity like nothing else.

TBC: What has been your favorite content to create for TBC?

ES: My “Ode to Blue Indy” article is definitely up there, since it was the first article I found my true ‘voice’ with. Another one of my favorites has to be my profile on Delta Sigma Theta, since it received around 80,000 views and was the most read story of 2021! I’m really proud of the work I put into that article and the stories of Delta sisters that I got to share with the world, so, sorry not sorry for the humble brag. Honorable mentions go to my “Diva Cup” article and “The past, present and future of Butler’s jazz department.”

TBC: Do you have any fond memories you would like to share concerning your time in TBC?

ES: Yes! I’m so glad you asked! Some of my favorite memories have been made in Jordan Hall 216, where the culture section meets every Monday. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed leading the culture section and being able to be my goofy, very-not-professional self around my reporters. From weekly group viewings of Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” SNL performance, which is a very unique piece of culture, by the way, to screaming different variations of “goodbye!” in unison at the end of all staff Zoom calls, the culture created in the culture section meetings is one that I will miss tremendously.

TBC: What’s your plan for next year?

ES: A break! I will be taking a gap year before applying for English PhD programs for the fall of 2022, which I’m very excited about! I’m going to read as many books as I can, study for the GRE, write for fun — what a concept — and rest, before furthering my education hopefully the following year.

TBC: What are your other interests aside from writing and music?

ES: Ooh, great question. I have a deep appreciation for feminist-themed cross stitches, which take feminist sayings or imagery and express them through an art form that has been traditionally domestic. My grandmother taught me how to cross stitch a few years ago, and I love applying feminist ideals to the art form. Some phrases that I have stitched before include “Ask me about my feminist agenda,” “male tears” and a quote from 17th-century American woman poet, Anne Bradstreet: ‘Who says my hand a needle better fit;” which really turns the cross stitch idea on its head. I think my gap year will also be full of cross stitching. Shameless plug, follow my cross stitch Instagram account: @crosssstichbitch !

TBC: What will you miss most about Butler?

ES: Don’t get me started. I’m already a very nostalgic person, so thinking about leaving this place forever makes me want to weep. I guess you already know that, me. I’ll miss having all my best friends in one place, the excitement of spring marked by blooming trees and blasting music from frat houses’ lawns, the collective criticism and quips against administration.

I’ll miss crumbling, moldy Jordan Hall, eclectic Lilly Hall — soup smells and all — my senior house and the pothole-ridden alley I walk through each day to get to class. I’ll miss having class to go to every day. I’ll even miss the awkwardness of breakout rooms and silent Zoom discussions — but at least we were all in it together. This chapter of my life, this “Gallery of Memories,” as Chorale is forced to sing about each year at graduation, has been an incredibly fun one — not without its challenges, of course, but one that I will always be fond to look back on.

TBC: What advice do you have for younger writers of Collegian, or underclassmen in general?

ES: Never stop the gratitude! I would do anything to go back in time and tell myself “be grateful that you still have another one, two or three years left here,” because time realllllly flies by. Of course, always hold the university accountable and deal with the sh*tty situations that inevitably occur, but don’t forget to enjoy the opportunities that this special place, people and time have to offer.