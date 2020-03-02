The week ahead in Butler sports: March 2-8

The Butler women’s basketball team during a timeout this season. The Bulldogs take on Seton Hall on March 7 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Xan Korman / Collegian file photo.

SAMANTHA HARTMAN | STAFF REPORTER | sehartma@butler.edu

Monday, March 2:

Men’s and women’s track and field at Big East Indoor Championships

Men’s and women’s track and field will conclude day two of the Big East Indoor Championships. The event is taking place in Geneva, Ohio at the Spire Institute. All the action will kick off at 10 a.m. with the final events of the heptathlon. Running events will then begin at 10:20 a.m. with the 3,000-meter event. Field events will start at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s shot put and triple jump and men’s triple jump.

Tuesday, March 3:

Baseball vs. Saint Francis

Butler is on a three-game losing streak after getting swept at Evansville. The Bulldogs moved to 6-3 overall. The Cougars are 7-7 overall and on a two-game winning streak. The game will begin at 3 p.m. and be available to watch on YouTube.

Wednesday, March 4:

Men’s basketball vs. St. John’s

It is senior night and the last regular season home game for the men’s basketball team. Butler will host St. John’s, which is 4-12 in Big East play this season. The Bulldogs defeated the Red Storm 60-58 on the road earlier this season. Butler is coming off a 60-42 home victory over DePaul which moved it to 8-8 in conference play. St John’s is coming off a 20-point win against Creighton. All the action will be broadcast on CBSSN beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6:

Softball vs. Western Carolina

Softball is now 12-4 and on a three-game winning streak after going 4-1 at the Liberty Softball Classic. The Bulldogs will next head to Memphis, Tennessee, for the Memphis Tournament. Their first game of the tournament will be against Western Carolina, who is 2-7 so far this season and on a six-game losing streak. First pitch will be at 10 a.m.

Baseball at Central Florida

Baseball will head to Orlando, Florida, for a three-game series against Central Florida. UCF will play Jacksonville University before hosting the Bulldogs at John Euliano Park. UCF is 11-2 overall going into the week. The action will begin at 6 p.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Indiana

Men’s soccer will take on rival Indiana for a spring season matchup. The game will take place in Westfield, Indiana, at Grand Park. During the fall, Butler beat Indiana 2-1 at home. Indiana lost in the third round of the NCAA tournament 1-0 in double overtime to end their fall season. The Bulldogs lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to end their season. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7:

Women’s basketball vs. Seton Hall at Big East Tournament quarterfinals

Women’s basketball will go into the Big East Tournament on a two-game losing streak after falling to St. John’s and Seton Hall. Butler will end the regular season tied for third in the conference standings with an 11-7 Big East record. The Bulldogs earned a spot right into the quarterfinals as a top six seed. Butler is the fifth seed and will face the four seed, Seton Hall, in the quarterfinals. The Big East Tournament will take place in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. All quarterfinal games will be available on FS2. Games will take place at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Women’s lacrosse vs. Presbyterian

Women’s lacrosse came up with another victory over the weekend as their record is now 4-1. The team will next host Presbyterian at home. Presbyterian is 2-3 overall and on a two-game losing streak. The action will take place at Varsity Field at 12 p.m.

Softball vs. Indiana State

Softball will play two games with the first one starting at 2 p.m. Butler will face Indiana State, which is currently 8-10 and on a three-game winning streak going into the week. The Bulldogs defeated the Sycamores 6-4 but also lost to them 5-0 last season.

Baseball at Central Florida

Baseball will play game two of the three-game series against Central Florida beginning at 6 p.m.

Softball at Memphis

Softball will return to the field for a 7:30 p.m. game against Memphis. Memphis’ record is currently 11-8 but it will finish playing North Alabama prior to the tournament. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak.

Men’s basketball at Xavier

Men’s basketball will travel to nearby rival Xavier for the last game before the Big East Tournament. Xavier defeated Georgetown on March 1 to move to 8-8 in Big East play. Xavier will travel to Providence before hosting Butler. Tipoff for the last regular season conference game will be at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.

Sunday, March 8:

Women’s basketball at Big East Tournament semifinals

If women’s basketball wins in the quarterfinals it will then compete in the semifinals. Both semifinal games will be available on FS1. The Bulldogs could either play at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. DePaul is the reigning Big East Tournament champion.

Softball vs. Belmont

Softball will start off day three of the Memphis Tournament vs. Belmont. First pitch will be at 12:15 p.m. The Bruins are 2-10 overall going into the tournament.

Baseball at Central Florida

Baseball will conclude its three-game series in Florida at 1 p.m.

Softball vs. Youngstown State

Softball will conclude its trip in Memphis, Tennessee, against Youngstown State. Youngstown State is on a three-game winning streak and is 6-3 overall. The game will begin at 2:15 p.m.