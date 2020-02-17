The week ahead in Butler sports: Feb. 17-23

The Butler women’s basketball team huddles up during a game this season. The Bulldogs host Creighton and Providence on Feb. 21 and 23, respectively. Xan Korman / Collegian file photo.

SAMANTHA HARTMAN | STAFF REPORTER | sehartma@butler.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 19:

Men’s basketball at Seton Hall

The men’s basketball team is now 7-6 in the Big East after losing to Georgetown at home 73-66. Seton Hall is also coming off a 74-71 loss at Providence making them 10-3 in conference play. Butler lost to Seton Hall at Hinkle earlier this season 78-70. The Bulldogs will now hit the road and fight for a victory at Seton Hall. Tipoff will be at 6:30 p.m. and the game will be available on FS1.

Thursday, Feb. 20:

Women’s lacrosse vs. Detroit Mercy

Women’s lacrosse is off to a good start on the season as they are 1-0 after beating Hanover College 22-0. The Bulldogs will next host Detroit Mercy on Varsity Field at 3 p.m. Detroit Mercy is 0-2 on the season after losing to Northwestern and Arizona State. Last season, the Titans defeated the Bulldogs 17-13.

Friday, Feb. 21:

Baseball vs. Marshall

Baseball returned home from South Carolina 3-0 with one-game cancellation. Next up the Bulldogs will travel to Wilmington, North Carolina, for the weekend. Their first game will be against Marshall at 12 p.m. Marshall is 0-3 after being swept by Florida.

Women’s basketball vs Creighton

Women’s basketball is on a two-game losing streak as they went 0-2 on the weekend against DePaul and Marquette. Butler is now 9-5 in Big East play and Creighton is 8-6. The Bulldogs defeated the Bluejays 73-67 on the road this season. Tipoff in Hinkle Fieldhouse will be at 7 p.m. and is available on BEDN.

Saturday, Feb. 22:

Men’s and women’s track at Alex Wilson Invitational

Field events begin at 11:00 am and include women’s weight throw and pole vault and men’s long jump.

Baseball at North Carolina Wilmington

Baseball will take on North Carolina Wilmington, the host of the weekend. UNC Wilmington is 3-1 going into the week after playing Bryant and Dayton. The Seahawks will host Coastal Carolina during the week. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Men’s tennis at IUPUI

Men’s tennis will travel down the road to play IUPUI. IUPUI is 2-9 this season and on a four-game losing streak. Butler beat IUPUI 6-1 last year. The Bulldogs are 10-4 overall as they took down Wright State 5-2. The match will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb.23:

Baseball vs Bowling Green

Baseball will finish the weekend in North Carolina against Bowling Green. Bowling Green is going into the weekend 0-3 after being swept by Libscomb. First pitch will be at 10 a.m.

Women’s tennis vs Illinois State

Women’s tennis will host Illinois State who is 4-3 so far this season. The Bulldogs are 4-6 and on a four-game losing streak. The Redbirds beat the Bulldogs 4-1 last year. The match will begin at 11 a.m.

Women’s lacrosse at Central Michigan University

Women’s lacrosse will travel to their first away game of the season in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to face Central Michigan. Butler lost to Central Michigan 16-6 last season. The Chippewas are 0-1 so far this season after losing to Notre Dame 4-24. The match will be played at 12 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs Providence

Women’s basketball will play in their last home game of the season against Providence. The Bulldogs defeated the Friars 50-47 on the road this season. Providence is 2-12 in Big East play and coming off a victory against St. John’s. The Friars will take on Xavier on their way to Indianapolis. BEDN will be broadcasting the 2 p.m. game.

Men’s tennis vs St. John’s

Men’s tennis will take on their second Big East opponent, St. John’s. The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference as they beat Georgetown already. St. John’s has yet to play a Big East opponent but will travel to Xavier along the route to Butler. Butler beat St. John’s 1-4 last year. The match will begin at 2 p.m. in the Butler Bubble.

Men’s basketball at Creighton

The Bulldogs will remain on the road as they head to Omaha to face Creighton. The Bluejays are 9-4 in conference and going into the week on a three-game winning streak. But they will face Marquette before the Bulldogs arrive in town. Butler defeated Creighton 71-57 at home already this season. The game will be broadcasted on FS1 and will begin at 4 p.m.