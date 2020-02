(0:00-7:51) – Josh and Josh break down the team and players of the week coming from the softball field and the indoor track.

(7:51-18:21) – Butler women’s basketball player Kristen Spolyar joins the show to talk leadership, her scoring abilities and the Bulldogs’ recent success.

(18:21-36:41) – A breakdown of Butler men’s basketball games against Villanova and Marquette over the last week.