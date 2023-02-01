Celebrating Black History Month at Butler

Students come together to celebrate Black History Month. Photo by Grace Denckoff.

ERIKA KOVACH | STAFF REPORTER | ekovach@butler.edu

Throughout the month of February, Butler students can attend a variety of unique events to celebrate Black History Month.

Butler’s Black Student Union, BSU, announced their event schedule at the annual Kickoff Brunch on Jan. 29.

Martine Cardichon is a junior electrical engineering and music double major and a communications liaison for BSU. She said she is looking forward to the Unity Ball, a themed dance for Black Student Unions from around Indianapolis, because it is an opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate.

One of the new events this year is the BSU Summit. High school students will visit campus and talk with BSU members.

“We’re really excited because we’re talking … about the experiences of students at Butler and just at a PWI [predominantly white institution] in general,” Cardichon said. “That feels cool because I was just there three years ago. I feel so different.”

Other groups on campus are hosting events this month. Counseling and Consultation Services, CCS, began its Students of Color, SOC, support group on Jan. 24. The program will go until Feb. 7 and provides a space for students of color to seek community and empowerment. The support group is facilitated by Casiana Warfield and Sierra Gillis, both mental health professionals on staff at CCS and women of color.

Grace Chujor is a first-year healthcare and business double major and first-year chair of BSU. Chujor said there are a variety of ways to support the Black community throughout the month.

“I think some of the best ways [to observe] would be by supporting Black businesses, being open-minded, [and] learning how to actively listen to other’s experiences,” Chujor said.

Cardichon said in the past, attendance at these events tended to involve the same pool of participants, but she would like to see new people attend too.

“It [would] always be nice to see more faces,” Cardichon said. “Don’t let your fear stop you from going. I went to a lot of club events and that’s where I made my friends and learned more about other cultures and communities.”

The month serves as a time to reflect on the achievements and history of Black communities. Chujor said it is a time to both commemorate and learn from the past.

“Black History Month is important to me because it’s a month focused on celebrating Black culture and voices,” Chujor said. “Throughout the year, when Black people are in the news, it’s usually about something negative. This month is a celebration and a reminder of how far we have come and how much we have yet to succeed.”

A full calendar of University events can be accessed here. You can also follow along with BSU on their Instagram.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

The Loving Generation: 7:00 p.m. Feb. 1 | BCR

BSU Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Be Color Brave, Not Color Blind: 7:00 p.m. Feb. 2 | BCR

DEI in Action at Butler 4:00 p.m. Feb. 7

Seminar on Faith and Activism– 7:00 p.m. Feb. 7 | BCR

“Perspective and Inclusion” Lecture: 4:00 p.m. Feb. 8

Founder’s Award Ceremony: 7:00 p.m. Feb. 8 | BCR

Founder’s Day of Service: 3-6 p.m. Feb. 9,

Meaning of Henrietta Lacks story 5 p.m. Feb. 9

LIFE Series: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Wild’n Out: 6 p.m. Feb. 14

History of Ballroom and Drag 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22,

Unity Ball: 8-11 p.m. Feb. 25,

BSU Meeting 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28

Donation Drive Feb. 6-10

CCS Support Group: Jan. 24 to Feb. 7