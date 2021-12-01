Butler Volleyball selected to play in the NIVC Tournament

Freshman Mariah Grunze celebrates with teammates after winning a point against Providence on Sept. 25. Photo courtesy of butlersports.com.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | shohman@butler.edu

The Butler women’s volleyball team has been selected to play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Tournament.

The Bulldogs finished with a 16-15 overall record and a 10-8 record in the Big East.

Three Butler volleyball players earned All-Big East recognition. Redshirt senior Melody Davidson and junior Jaymeson Kinley received unanimous selections to the All-Big East Team. Kinley also earned Big East Libero of the Year. Freshman Mariah Grunze was selected to the All-Big East Freshman Team.

The team will travel north to Valparaiso, IN to face Valpo (22-9) on Thursday, Dec. 2 in the first round. The first serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST and can be streamed on ESPN+.

The winner of this match will advance to the second round on Friday at 7 p.m. EST to play the winner of Indiana State (18-12) and Toledo (19-12).

