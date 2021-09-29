The week ahead in Butler sports: Sept. 29-Oct. 4

Butler women’s cross country racing from the starting line during their season opener at the Butler Twilight meet on Sept. 3. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | shohman@butler.edu

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Men’s soccer at Marshall

The men’s soccer team (3-3-1) will head to Huntington, West Virginia to face Marshall (4-1-2). The team will be coming off of wins against Connecticut and Lipscomb, where they won 1-0 and 3-1, respectively. The game will begin at 5 p.m. EST.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Women’s soccer at St. John’s

Women’s soccer will play St. John’s in New York on Thursday. The team is now 9-1 as they have won nine consecutive games and 2-0 in the Big East. St. John’s is 5-2-1 overall, defeating the University of Connecticut 3-0 in their most recent matchup. The Bulldogs defeated Seton Hall on Sunday 3-1 to win their ninth straight. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Friday, Oct. 1

Men’s and women’s cross country at Joe Piane Invitational

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams will head to South Bend, Indiana to compete in the Joe Piane Individual at the Notre Dame Golf Course. This will be the men’s third meet of the season. They placed second out of six teams at the Butler Twilight meet and first out of six teams at the IUPUI Jaguar Classic. This will also be the women’s third meet as they placed first in both the Butler Twilight and the Jaguar Classic.

Women’s volleyball vs. Georgetown

The volleyball team will travel to Washington, D.C. to square-off against Georgetown for a Big East match. The Bulldogs are 7-8 overall with a 1-1 record in the Big East. They are coming off of a sweep over Providence which snapped a four game losing streak. The first serve will be at 5 p.m. EST.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Women’s volleyball at Villanova

The volleyball team will face Villanova in Pennsylvania for a competitive Big East match-up. The Wildcats have a 8-6 record overall and are 0-2 in conference play. The game will begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Men’s football vs. Drake

The football team will face off against Drake this weekend at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl at 1 p.m. Last week, the team fell to St. Thomas 0-36 in Minnesota. Drake is coming off of a 21-24 loss against Valparaiso.

Men’s soccer vs. Seton Hall

The men’s soccer team will return home on Saturday to play Seton Hall at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. EST.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Women’s soccer vs. Connecticut

The women’s soccer team will return home to face The University of Connecticut who is 4-4 overall and 0-1 in their conference. The game will begin at 1 p.m. EST at the Sellick Bowl.

Monday, Oct. 4

Women’s golf at The Butler Fall Invitational

The women’s golf team will stay in Indianapolis to compete at Highland Golf Club for the Butler Fall Invitational Oct. 4-5. This will be the third competition for the Bulldogs. The team previously placed fourth out of 16 at the Redbird Invitational and fifth out of 16 teams at the Cardinal Classic in September.

Men’s golf at the Cleveland State Invitational

The team will head to Cleveland, Ohio to compete in the Cleveland State Invitational on Oct. 4-5. This will be their fourth tournament of the season as they placed 13th out of 14 teams at the Hoosier Collegiate Invitational and 11th out of 13 teams at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational.