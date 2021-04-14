Celebrate International Haiku Day with The Butler Collegian

Students share Butler-inspired Haikus in honor of International Haiku Poetry Day on April 17. Photo courtesy of Hotel Montegrotto Abano.
Mark your calendars: April 17 is International Haiku Poetry Day. Even though many students received the Haiku spiel sometime in elementary school — 5-7-5! — many people still do not understand what makes Haikus special, and why they were a part of grade school learning objectives in the first place.
Haikus were popularized in Japan in the mid to late 1600s by Haiku master Matsuo Basho. Originally, haikus were the opening stanzas to larger form poems, called renga. Rengas are made up of alternating stanzas of lines with 5,7,5 and 7,7 sound units, according to “A History of Japanese Literature, Vol. 1” by Donald Keene. Rengas and haikus’ shortness and relatable subject matter undermine elitist literature traditions and make the poem accessible for readers of all ages and levels.
To celebrate Haiku’s big day, the culture section pontificated, pondered and professed all things Butler, then composed some 5,7,5 stanzas in honor of the holiday.
Emily Schlorf, Culture Editor
Campus rain puddles
No drainage, whatsoever
My shoes and socks, squish
NCAA
Welcome, covid carriers
Feel free to infect
No spring break allowed
Enjoy a weekend instead
Ah, the Butler Way
Beautiful Ross Hall
Majestic on the outside
Infectious insides
Emma Quasny, Assistant Culture Editor
Laying on the mall
Sunshine hitting my face
Feeling happier
Students swamped with work
NCAA is here
No break for students
Butler Collegian
My family at college
Is pure happiness
Atherton food, yuck
Broke college student, that’s sad
Nothing else to eat
Annie Faulkner, Assistant News Editor
I am so stressed out
April is the cruellest month
So many papers
Only three weeks more
But we are all stuck at sea
And time is a storm
Will this ever end?
This never-ending cycle?
Cry myself to sleep
Need a reminder
That this is all worthwhile
I can make it through
We’ll all be okay
We’re all smart and capable
Only three more weeks
Francie Wilson, Assistant Photo Editor
Handfuls of Hershey’s
Door’s always open to talk
Thanks professor Bridge
Screaming through the mask
My order is wrong again
Coffee is Coffee
Going on a walk
How far ‘till the stress is gone?
Funky bones photo
Don’t know what to say
Awkward taking profiles
Good thing I like it
Shirts out the wazoo
Sign up, shirt. Show up, free shirt
Way too many shirts
Katie Freeman, Culture Reporter
Hello Irwin goose
“Honk honk honk honk honk honk honk”
Goodbye scary goose
RBE season
Guilt-buying useless products
Anything but this
Five laps down hampton
Yet no parking spot in sight
Green ticket it is
Rest in peace, c-club
Thinking of the cheesy bread
And that musty smell
The secure wifi
So very secure that you
Can’t even connect
Mae-Mae Han, Culture Reporter
How I long for thee,
My lover of yesteryear.
I miss thee, spring break
That person is not
Wearing their mask correctly.
It’s been a year, bro
Daily health screening:
As I hold up the lunch line,
Panic engulfs me
It is 1 A.M.
Maybe soon I will start my
Homework for the day
Get yourself a man
Who gets himself tested for
COVID frequently
Kobe Mosley, Sports Reporter
I walk into class
I’m the only black kid here
This ought to be fun
Class is about race
And our professor is white
That sounds about right
Most people don’t speak
Look to me for the answers
I’m not a monolith
Do I want to leave?
Transfer is on my mind
Do I belong here?
Butler is my home
I want to make it better
Can’t be done alone
Eric Nofziger, Culture Reporter
Tripped on a bucket
Leaky roof dampens my head
Good old Jordan Hall
Burnt out, need a break.
Admin just says, “Shut up and
look at the cute dog.”
“Can you hear me now?”
“I think your mic is muted.”
Zoom is hell on earth.
Freshly vaxxed. In pain
at Hinkle? Reminds me of
basketball season.
Ben Brown, senior psychology major
no.11
a breath of outside
instantly encompassing
sensations of earth
no.43
how admirable
not to think ‘life
is fleeting,’
when lightning licks
earth
no.171
to find my own way
I got expelled from
Paradise
and found you waiting