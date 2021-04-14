Celebrate International Haiku Day with The Butler Collegian

Students share Butler-inspired Haikus in honor of International Haiku Poetry Day on April 17. Photo courtesy of Hotel Montegrotto Abano.

Mark your calendars: April 17 is International Haiku Poetry Day. Even though many students received the Haiku spiel sometime in elementary school — 5-7-5! — many people still do not understand what makes Haikus special, and why they were a part of grade school learning objectives in the first place.

Haikus were popularized in Japan in the mid to late 1600s by Haiku master Matsuo Basho. Originally, haikus were the opening stanzas to larger form poems, called renga. Rengas are made up of alternating stanzas of lines with 5,7,5 and 7,7 sound units, according to “A History of Japanese Literature, Vol. 1” by Donald Keene. Rengas and haikus’ shortness and relatable subject matter undermine elitist literature traditions and make the poem accessible for readers of all ages and levels. 

To celebrate Haiku’s big day, the culture section pontificated, pondered and professed all things Butler, then composed some 5,7,5 stanzas in honor of the holiday. 

Emily Schlorf, Culture Editor

Campus rain puddles

No drainage, whatsoever

My shoes and socks, squish

 

NCAA

Welcome, covid carriers

Feel free to infect

 

No spring break allowed

Enjoy a weekend instead 

Ah, the Butler Way

 

Beautiful Ross Hall 

Majestic on the outside

Infectious insides

 

Emma Quasny, Assistant Culture Editor

Laying on the mall

Sunshine hitting my face

Feeling happier

 

Students swamped with work

NCAA is here

No break for students 

 

Butler Collegian

My family at college

Is pure happiness

 

Atherton food, yuck

Broke college student, that’s sad

Nothing else to eat

 

Annie Faulkner, Assistant News Editor

I am so stressed out

April is the cruellest month

So many papers

 

Only three weeks more

But we are all stuck at sea

And time is a storm

 

Will this ever end?

This never-ending cycle?

Cry myself to sleep

 

Need a reminder

That this is all worthwhile

I can make it through

 

We’ll all be okay

We’re all smart and capable

Only three more weeks

 

Francie Wilson, Assistant Photo Editor 

Handfuls of Hershey’s 

Door’s always open to talk

Thanks professor Bridge

 

Screaming through the mask 

My order is wrong again 

Coffee is Coffee 

 

Going on a walk 

How far ‘till the stress is gone? 

Funky bones photo

 

Don’t know what to say 

Awkward taking profiles 

Good thing I like it

 

Shirts out the wazoo 

Sign up, shirt. Show up, free shirt 

Way too many shirts 

 

Katie Freeman, Culture Reporter

Hello Irwin goose

“Honk honk honk honk honk honk honk”

Goodbye scary goose

 

RBE season

Guilt-buying useless products

Anything but this

 

Five laps down hampton

Yet no parking spot in sight

Green ticket it is 

 

Rest in peace, c-club

Thinking of the cheesy bread

And that musty smell 

 

The secure wifi

So very secure that you 

Can’t even connect 

 

Mae-Mae Han, Culture Reporter

How I long for thee,

My lover of yesteryear.

I miss thee, spring break

 

That person is not

Wearing their mask correctly.

It’s been a year, bro

 

Daily health screening:

As I hold up the lunch line,

Panic engulfs me

 

It is 1 A.M.

Maybe soon I will start my

Homework for the day

 

Get yourself a man

Who gets himself tested for

COVID frequently

 

Kobe Mosley, Sports Reporter

I walk into class

I’m the only black kid here

This ought to be fun 

 

Class is about race

And our professor is white

That sounds about right 

 

Most people don’t speak

Look to me for the answers

I’m not a monolith 

 

Do I want to leave?

Transfer is on my mind

Do I belong here? 

 

Butler is my home

I want to make it better

Can’t be done alone

 

Eric Nofziger, Culture Reporter

Tripped on a bucket

Leaky roof dampens my head

Good old Jordan Hall

 

Burnt out, need a break.

Admin just says, “Shut up and 

look at the cute dog.”

 

“Can you hear me now?”

“I think your mic is muted.”

Zoom is hell on earth.

 

Freshly vaxxed. In pain

at Hinkle? Reminds me of

basketball season.

 

Ben Brown, senior psychology major 

no.11

a breath of outside

instantly encompassing

sensations of earth

 

no.43

how admirable

not to think ‘life

is fleeting,’

when lightning licks

earth

 

no.171

to find my own way

I got expelled from

Paradise

and found you waiting

Authors
Tags , , ,

Related posts

*

Top