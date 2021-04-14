Celebrate International Haiku Day with The Butler Collegian

Students share Butler-inspired Haikus in honor of International Haiku Poetry Day on April 17. Photo courtesy of Hotel Montegrotto Abano.

Mark your calendars: April 17 is International Haiku Poetry Day. Even though many students received the Haiku spiel sometime in elementary school — 5-7-5! — many people still do not understand what makes Haikus special, and why they were a part of grade school learning objectives in the first place.

Haikus were popularized in Japan in the mid to late 1600s by Haiku master Matsuo Basho. Originally, haikus were the opening stanzas to larger form poems, called renga. Rengas are made up of alternating stanzas of lines with 5,7,5 and 7,7 sound units, according to “A History of Japanese Literature, Vol. 1” by Donald Keene. Rengas and haikus’ shortness and relatable subject matter undermine elitist literature traditions and make the poem accessible for readers of all ages and levels.

To celebrate Haiku’s big day, the culture section pontificated, pondered and professed all things Butler, then composed some 5,7,5 stanzas in honor of the holiday.

Emily Schlorf, Culture Editor

Campus rain puddles

No drainage, whatsoever

My shoes and socks, squish

NCAA

Welcome, covid carriers

Feel free to infect

No spring break allowed

Enjoy a weekend instead

Ah, the Butler Way

Beautiful Ross Hall

Majestic on the outside

Infectious insides

Emma Quasny, Assistant Culture Editor

Laying on the mall

Sunshine hitting my face

Feeling happier

Students swamped with work

NCAA is here

No break for students

Butler Collegian

My family at college

Is pure happiness

Atherton food, yuck

Broke college student, that’s sad

Nothing else to eat

Annie Faulkner, Assistant News Editor

I am so stressed out

April is the cruellest month

So many papers

Only three weeks more

But we are all stuck at sea

And time is a storm

Will this ever end?

This never-ending cycle?

Cry myself to sleep

Need a reminder

That this is all worthwhile

I can make it through

We’ll all be okay

We’re all smart and capable

Only three more weeks

Francie Wilson, Assistant Photo Editor

Handfuls of Hershey’s

Door’s always open to talk

Thanks professor Bridge

Screaming through the mask

My order is wrong again

Coffee is Coffee

Going on a walk

How far ‘till the stress is gone?

Funky bones photo

Don’t know what to say

Awkward taking profiles

Good thing I like it

Shirts out the wazoo

Sign up, shirt. Show up, free shirt

Way too many shirts

Katie Freeman, Culture Reporter

Hello Irwin goose

“Honk honk honk honk honk honk honk”

Goodbye scary goose

RBE season

Guilt-buying useless products

Anything but this

Five laps down hampton

Yet no parking spot in sight

Green ticket it is

Rest in peace, c-club

Thinking of the cheesy bread

And that musty smell

The secure wifi

So very secure that you

Can’t even connect

Mae-Mae Han, Culture Reporter

How I long for thee,

My lover of yesteryear.

I miss thee, spring break

That person is not

Wearing their mask correctly.

It’s been a year, bro

Daily health screening:

As I hold up the lunch line,

Panic engulfs me

It is 1 A.M.

Maybe soon I will start my

Homework for the day

Get yourself a man

Who gets himself tested for

COVID frequently

Kobe Mosley, Sports Reporter

I walk into class

I’m the only black kid here

This ought to be fun

Class is about race

And our professor is white

That sounds about right

Most people don’t speak

Look to me for the answers

I’m not a monolith

Do I want to leave?

Transfer is on my mind

Do I belong here?

Butler is my home

I want to make it better

Can’t be done alone

Eric Nofziger, Culture Reporter

Tripped on a bucket

Leaky roof dampens my head

Good old Jordan Hall

Burnt out, need a break.

Admin just says, “Shut up and

look at the cute dog.”

“Can you hear me now?”

“I think your mic is muted.”

Zoom is hell on earth.

Freshly vaxxed. In pain

at Hinkle? Reminds me of

basketball season.

Ben Brown, senior psychology major

no.11

a breath of outside

instantly encompassing

sensations of earth

no.43

how admirable

not to think ‘life

is fleeting,’

when lightning licks

earth

no.171

to find my own way

I got expelled from

Paradise

and found you waiting