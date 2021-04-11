Butler pummeled by Drake 33-7 in downpour

Eloi Bigirimana (left) and Jordan Caselberry (right) after a play during Butler’s 33-7 loss to Drake on April 10. Butler falls to 0-5 with one game remaining in their spring season. Photo by Chandler Hart.

DEVIN ABELL | STAFF REPORTER | dabell@butler.edu

The Butler football team fell to Drake University 33-7 at home amidst a rainstorm on April 10. Butler falls to 0-5 on the season while Drake improves to 2-2.

Butler struggled offensively all game; they didn’t have a drive that crossed mid-field until the fourth quarter. Both teams’ offenses went scoreless in the first quarter due to constant downpour that persisted all game.

Drake’s offense finally found its footing in the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns on three straight drives.

The first came with Ian Corwin finding Colin Howard for a 32-yard score. It was then followed by Corwin connecting with Caden Meis for a six-yard touchdown.

Drake’s special teams added to the onslaught with a blocked punt that bounced out of Butler’s endzone for a safety.

Just before halftime, Corwin found the endzone again by hitting Brandon Langdok for a 5-yard score, giving Drake a 23-0 lead going into the break.

The second half continued to be more of the same for both teams. Drake padded their lead in the third quarter with a Nathan De Bruin 45-yard field goal, extending their lead to 26-0.

Drake added insult to injury with Cross Robinson rushing it in for a 12-yard touchdown, giving Drake 33 unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter.

Butler would survive a shutout with back-up quarterback Bret Buska hitting Luka Popovic deep for a 38-yard touchdown.

Butler remains winless during the spring season. They’ll have their last chance to get into the win column in their season finale at Morehead State on April 17 at 4 p.m.