Butler students’ excitement builds for Billie Eilish documentary

Butler students show anticipation for the new Billie Eilish documentary. Photo courtesy of CNN.

ANDREW KRIVSKY | STAFF REPORTER

Billie Eilish fans will get some new content this month, but not in the typical form of music. On Feb. 26, a documentary titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming platform and in select theaters.

The film is directed by R.J. Cutler, who has won multiple awards for his previous works, such as “Listen to me Marlon” and “American High.” Cutler’s newest work will focus on the rapid rise to fame of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

Eilish has been releasing music since 2016, with the debut single “Ocean Eyes,” and her fame has catapulted since then. The creation of her first studio album, which is to be portrayed in the documentary, resulted in a swarm of critical acclaim along with a sweep of the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The documentary follows Eilish throughout the production and tour of her debut album, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” Cutler’s intimate portrayal of Eilish’s life — from the stages of sold-out venues to her family living room to the Grammy Awards — reveals her intense rise to superstardom.

Eilish has been quiet since the start of 2021, with her last single “Therefore I Am” released in November 2020. Fans are looking to Cutler’s documentary to fill the void for now, and according to Eilish, there should be plenty of content to satiate them since the crew has been filming since July 2018.

Senior psychology major Hannah Wilmore said she believes that the documentary will satisfy her need for content from Billie Eilish, despite the fact that it’s not a new album.

“[The trailer] really made me intrigued…especially with already being a fan of hers,” Wilmore said. “I’m definitely interested in her perspective on everything just because she really did become famous so quickly and at such a young age.”

Wilmore is a musician herself and plays Eilish’s songs on guitar occasionally. As someone who understands the creative process behind music, Wilmore said she doesn’t mind the longer wait for a follow-up album, and is grateful for any content.

“I’m understanding if artists are taking like four or five years to create an album that they’re actually proud of,” Wilmore said. “If she needs to take more time working on an album, I’m excited to get more content, even if it’s not in the traditional album way.”

Although she has music videos for multiple songs, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” will be Eilish’s first full-length cinematic debut. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month, but for finance savvy students uninterested in buying yet another subscription, there is a 7-day free trial available.