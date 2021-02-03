A look at Devour Indy Winter Fest 2021

Whether you are craving tacos, burgers or pizza, Devour has got you, and your wallet, covered. Photo by Julian Cirnigliaro.

ANDREW KRIVSKY I STAFF WRITER I akrivsky@butler.edu

While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significantly fewer options for dining out, foodies can temporarily rejoice with the return of “Devour Indy”. The city-wide dining event is holding its annual Winter Fest from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, which will feature over 100 participating restaurants across the downtown, east, midtown, north, south and west side of Indianapolis. Each dining establishment will offer a three-course menu at a value price, which is perfect for those who want to go out to eat without breaking the bank. Here are some of the most mouth-watering options:

Napolese Pizzeria

Napolese Pizzeria, an upscale pizzeria that can be found both at the Keystone Fashion Mall and five minutes east of Butler on the corner of Meridian and Kessler, features a three-course menu at a price of $35 for two people. Guests can choose between meatballs or focaccia bread for their first course and caesar salad or Napolese double chopped salad for their second.

As for the main course, Napolese offers two remarkably different pizzas. The first, known as the Romesco Francesco, is topped with shaved fennel, roasted brussel sprouts, red onions and fresh mozzarella. The other pizza, named the Meridian Kessler, features Italian sausage, provolone and mushrooms. Guests can also spend an extra $25 for a bottle of rosè, red, white or sparkling wine.

Bru Burger

Bru Burger, a burger joint with five locations across the Indianapolis area, offers various burgers and appetizers on its lunch and dinner menu. The restaurant, which describes burgers as their “love” on their website, has a selection of eight gourmet burgers to choose from on their “Devour Indy” menu. Some highlights include a Honey-Chipotle BBQ Burger, Garlic Three Cheese Burger and the meatless “Impossible” burger. There are also a number of appetizers to choose from, including soft pretzels, chili cheese fries and several different salads.

Emily Kacpura, a junior risk management and insurance major, usually prefers Mexican or Chinese food when dining out. However, some friends recommended Bru Burger to her, and she decided to try the End Burger on their “Devour Indy” menu.

“It had a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and cheese,” Kacpura said. “For my appetizer, I got pretzel sticks. I think [‘Devour Indy’] is a good way to find restaurants that you’ve never had before.”

Condado Tacos

Condado, a popular taco restaurant with locations in Broad Ripple and downtown Indy, features a multitude of options for $15 per person. Guests can pick two tacos from their taco suggestion menu, a full-sized bowl of queso or guacamole, and either a margarita, house horchata or a fountain drink.

The venue has had success with their “Devour Indy” menu before. Lauren Tubesing, a senior environmental studies major, worked at Condado during the Summer Fest event in 2020. She felt that the event had a great amount of impact on how the restaurant performed during the pandemic.

“I think it was pretty positive because during that time we were still trying to get back in business [due to COVID] and it definitely brought in more people that had never eaten at Condados before, and gave them all sorts of good deals,” Tubesing said.

Punch Burger

Punch Burger is one of the most affordable options in the “Devour Indy” event. The establishment offers locally sourced beef and beer, which is very appealing to those who want to support local businesses.

For only $25 per two guests, the menu offers a choice of two burgers, a basket of fries (regular or sweet potato) and two drinks. The burger options are plentiful; beef, turkey, duck, chicken or vegan are all available to order. As for drinks, guests can order a beer, milkshake or a fountain drink.

“Devour Indy” shines a spotlight on restaurants that may be struggling to attract customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, there’s always room for improvement. Nick Hughes, a junior finance and international business major and self-proclaimed foodie, shared that he would like to see more publicity for the event.

“I personally haven’t seen very much about ‘Devour Indy’ in the news around here, so I’d like to see a bit more communication that it’s actually happening,” Hughes said. “I wouldn’t know it existed until actually looking it up.”

“Devour Indy’s Winter Fest” will end on Feb. 6. The event features tons of other restaurants that are not showcased in this article, so check out the “Devour Indy” website to find the full list. As previously mentioned in The Collegian’s “Devour Indy” Summer Fest article, be sure to tip your servers and support restaurants during regular operations, too.