Pioneer Football League to postpone fall season

Butler University will not be playing conference football games this fall. The Pioneer Football League announced on Aug. 7 that it will postpone all conference games in the fall 2020 season.

NEWS: PFL announces it will not conduct fall 2020 league schedule 🗞 | https://t.co/oTEBTK1RWh#FCS pic.twitter.com/KJ2Y0jBzlR — Pioneer Football (@PFLNews) August 7, 2020

“The Pioneer Football League’s Presidents Council has announced the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020. The PFL membership is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest which poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” PFL said on Twitter.

After non-conference games were cancelled via an announcement from PFL on July 27, Butler will now not play any football games at all in the fall season.

However, the tweet from PFL makes it clear that this is not a cancellation of the 2020 season. The league will look into moving the season to the spring semester, given the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is much improved by that time.

While other Butler fall sports have seen their non-conference games get cancelled, football is the first team to hear officially that no games will be played in the fall.

The Big East has said it will make a decision on conference games in the near future as they monitor conditions across their members’ campuses.

