COVID-19 complicates construction on campus

Construction projects at Butler have been impacted by COVID-19, including renovations to ResCo. Collegian File Photo.

CALVIN PRENKERT| NEWS REPORTER| cprenker@butler.edu

Campus construction is one of the many things that has been affected as a result of the coronavirus global pandemic this spring. Consequently, Butler has paused most projects on campus, with the exception of the science complex construction.

Stephanie Judge Cripe, associate vice president of marketing and communications, said in an email to The Butler Collegian that the sciences complex has continued because it is funded through gifts to the university. Other projects funded through gifts or are already fully funded with completed financings are also continuing.

The new science complex had its official groundbreaking last October, with a target opening of the spring of 2021. The estimated total cost for the complex is $100 million and is being funded by philanthropic donations, part of which come from the Butler Beyond campaign.

“The sciences complex is the only major construction project currently in progress,” Judge Cripe said in an email to The Butler Collegian. “The timeline has not changed at the time, but we continue to monitor the situation and will adjust as needed for the health and safety of the construction team and our community.”

Precautionary measures have been implemented on the construction site in accordance with social distancing and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive orders. This includes frequently accessed areas and tools and equipment being cleaned and sanitized daily, and additional handwashing being utilized.

Over the summer of 2019, the D wing and dining hall inside ResCo were renovated to address needed quality of life updates and to better accommodate a surplus of rising sophomores. Throughout this academic year and the summer of 2020, the plan was to complete renovations on the other three wings as well.

Eric Martinkus, a first-year pre-pharmacy major who lived in ResCo this year, felt that the renovations would be appreciated.

“After seeing the renovated wing compared to the others the changes are fairly noticeable and would definitely be a nice upgrade going into the future,” Martinkus said.

When asked if there was any update on the timeline for ResCo renovations, Judge Cripe said there was no additional information available at this time.