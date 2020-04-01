Butler Residence Life announces second delay to housing selection process

The housing selection process will now begin April 6. Photo courtesy of butler.edu.

On March 23, Butler University Residence Life announced a second delay to the housing selection process in an email from Frank Ross, vice president for student affairs. The selection for housing and roommates was supposed to start March 27. This second delay follows one announced on Feb. 25 due to numerous student questions regarding the new application.

ResLife did not respond for comment in time of publication.

According to the email announcement, ResLife will email students with the necessary information for housing selection on April 1. Students begin the selection process on April 6 based on a time slot randomly assigned by year.

“We have decided to delay the release of housing selection times to allow students time to review an informational video that will be released shortly, and to allow for virtual discussions and planning with possible roommates for next year,” ResLife said in the email to students.

Maddie Eary, a first-year English major, said she appreciated the first delay but her housing group now feels prepared to move forward with the process.

“I was a little sad because I’ve been looking forward to planning and getting it over with,” Eary said. “But at the same time I felt like it was the right thing to do just because there’s so much uncertainty right now.”

Zach Clausen, a first-year political science major, said he understands the purpose of the delay. He said it provides students with more time to handle their new classroom set-up and lessens the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus.

“It’s a little frustrating but I understand that a lot of people don’t know what’s going on with their personal lives,” Clausen said. “So with giving them more stress of figuring out housing when they don’t know what’s going on currently, I can understand the delay.”

ResLife said the informational video will be sent out early this week.