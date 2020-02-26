Butler Residence Life announces delay in housing application

Residence Life delays new housing application. Photo courtesy of Butler Residence Life.

ELLIE ALLEN | ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR | emallen2@butler.edu

On Feb. 25, Butler Residence Life announced the housing application for the 2020-21 academic year will not be opening on Feb. 26, as originally planned. ResLife will be sending a follow up email to students with a new timeline for the application along with information answering student questions.

The decision to move the application dates came in response to numerous student questions, which Residence Life said they feel cannot be addressed before the housing application was set to open.

“Making the decision about your on-campus living arrangements for next year is very important, and we want to make sure you have all the information you need to make the best decision for you!” Residence Life said in the email sent out to students. “We will take the next few days to respond to questions and we will launch the housing application very soon.”

This will be the first year the new housing process created by ResLife will be used. The changes include moving the previous lottery process online.

The first step in the housing process is applying individually. After the application is complete, students will receive a lottery number from ResLife, and they will be able to select housing and roommates starting on March 27.