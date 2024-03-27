Big Brother: Butler University edition Multimedia Rotator Featured Articles11 hours ago Hello Houseguests! Kayla Campbell recaps Big Brother at Butler which was hosted by the Efroymson Diversity Center. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags Big Brother, charity event, Efroymson Diversity Center, houseguests, Kayla Campbell