Beyond bragging rights: How the Big Brother Competition became a platform for giving back

The Big Brother Competition hosted players in the Health and Recreation Center on Saturday, March 23. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

KINLEY SHOEMAKER | STAFF REPORTER | kbshoemaker@butler.edu

To celebrate diversity and promote philanthropy, the Efroymson Diversity Center hosted a brand-new charity event on Saturday, March 23. Participants engaged in team-building exercises to promote unity among the players while representing a charity organization of their choice.

The Big Brother Competition was inspired by the popular TV series, bringing together students from all walks of life for a meaningful experience. This competition put a philanthropic twist on the show’s concept. Winners did not just earn bragging rights; they were granted the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the community by donating to an organization of their choice.

Competitors completed various mini games to determine the winner. Some games were educational, such as the task of identifying a famous speaker. They also played games like Knockout and Red Light Green Light. Those who came in last place were eliminated from each game. The highest rankings of the individual games resulted in the placings of the competition.

First-place winner Paul Ford, a senior entrepreneurship and innovation major, represented the Kheprw Institute, an organization that provides after-school enrichment initiatives for children in Indianapolis.

In an email to The Butler Collegian, Ford said “This is important to me because I care about supporting opportunities for younger generations, and these pathways often also provide a lot of support for families and communities as well.”

Third-place winner Patrick Dowell, a senior creative media and entertainment major, represented Constructing Our Future, a non-profit organization focused on helping rehabilitate formerly incarcerated women from all over Indiana.

Dowell said in an email to The Butler Collegian that “Playing on behalf of a charitable organization makes you play even harder, knowing that your success in the game directly contributes to the mission of a non-profit.”

Dowell and Ford’s fellow competitor Jackson Minix, a sophomore music industry studies major, placed second in the competition representing Exodus Refugee, an organization that offers support to migrants which helps them pursue a successful life in Indiana.

The competition gave players a platform to promote organizations that they support, demonstrating an environment of inclusivity and advocacy.

In an email to The Butler Collegian, Minix said he has “been to other countries, and although [he] cannot imagine what the people fleeing are going through, [he] can see how helpful it would be to have help with basic living needs when moving somewhere new.”

Minix wanted to compete in this event to be a voice for positive change.

“I heard that it would be supporting various amazing organizations in Indianapolis, no matter what place I would finish in,” Minix said.

The competitor’s chosen organizations got to benefit from the participants’ generosity and vision.

The future of the event is unknown, but there is hope for its return next year.

“I hope that the Diversity Center continues to host this event and that Butler students continue to engage in opportunities such as this one,” Minix said in his email. “Having fun and making a difference in our community is the ultimate win-win. Finding ways to enjoyably leave an impact on the subjects you care about is what we should all strive to do.”