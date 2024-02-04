Women’s basketball vs. Creighton: What you need to know

Graduate wing Rachel Kent scored 10 points for Butler on Jan. 31 against DePaul. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | STAFF REPORTER | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team will look to find their stride when Creighton pays them a visit on Feb. 4. Butler is coming off a painful 67-57 loss against DePaul, who is just one game ahead of the Dawgs in the Big East standings.

The defeat dropped Butler to 1-9 halfway through conference play. Things won’t get any easier, either.

The Dawgs’ next four games will all be played against teams with a Big East win percentage of .500 or better. That stretch starts with a home tilt against Creighton.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Bulldogs’ matchup with the Bluejays.

Who: Butler vs. Creighton

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

When: Feb. 4, 2 p.m.

How to watch: BEDN

Turnovers and transition

In Butler’s last two games — losses at Marquette and against DePaul — the Dawgs have been beaten by way of fast break points and points off turnovers.

Butler turned the ball over a total of 28 times over the course of the two games, resulting in 25 points off turnovers. By comparison, the Bulldogs scored 13 points off of 18 turnovers by their opponents during the same span.

In addition, the Dawgs have struggled to score in transition despite almost always having four capable ball handlers on the floor at a time, all of whom can get out and create scoring opportunities in transition.

Butler has put up just four total fast break points in their last two games, while giving up 24.

Without a reliable go-to scorer in the paint, the Bulldogs could really use some productivity from their fast break offense against Creighton.

Scouting the Bluejays

A trio of experienced double-digit scorers leads the charge for Creighton. Senior forward Emma Ronsiek is the team’s high scorer, averaging 18 points per game. Senior guard Lauren Jensen and senior wing Morgan Maly are close behind, scoring 16.9 and 15.1 points per game, respectively.

The sensational seniors make Creighton a very dangerous offense that can score at all three levels.

Defensively, Butler is going to have to finish at the rim consistently. Creighton allows opponents to shoot just 29.3% from three-point range, which will make for an interesting battle with the Dawgs, who shoot 38.1% from deep.

Butler should certainly try to play their own game and let it fly when they have an open look, but the Dawgs can’t get frustrated if those opportunities don’t present themselves, forcing more of an inside-out offensive approach.