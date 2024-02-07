Super Bowl predictions

Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy will face off as the quarterbacks in Super Bowl LVIII. Photo courtesy of ESPN.com.

With the 2024 Super Bowl taking place on Feb. 11 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, here is who the Collegian Sports section believes is going to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

DAVID JACOBS | STAFF REPORTER | drjacobs@butler.edu

Although I am part of the majority that would have loved a Lions vs. Ravens Super Bowl, getting a 2019 rematch is just fine with me. On paper, the 49ers have the better talent at just about every position except one vitally important one: quarterback. It is hard to go against Patrick Mahomes, especially considering how much he elevated his team’s play during the postseason. With that being said, I got to go with the better overall roster on the biggest stage. Give me the Niners in a close game and a non-quarterback to win MVP.

CALEB DENORME | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

I am just going to tell the truth: I’d rather see any other team win the Super Bowl than the Chiefs. So for that reason, I will be going with the 49ers to lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night. Rationally, I think this will be a tight game. In the end it will come down to the defenses. Whichever defense gets the last stop will win this game. This is not about Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift; this game is about defense. Oh, and Brock Purdy is going to throw for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns. Give me the 49ers 31-28 over the Chiefs.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

I can not stand the Kansas City Chiefs, so this prediction is going to be incredibly biased. Although I was happy they beat the “rat birds” also known as the Baltimore Ravens, I think that the Chiefs defense had the game of their lives against Lamar Jackson. I just don’t think they can do it again. The script is telling me it is going to be a close one, but I think San Francisco with a healthy Deebo Samuel and some Brock Purdy magic will come out on top 27-20. They must, for America’s sake.

JULIA LORELLI | STAFF REPORTER | jlorelli@butler.edu

I would have loved seeing the Lions make their first Super Bowl appearance. Since they didn’t, I’m going to have to take the 49ers over the Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs having Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they are going to struggle against the 49ers. The 49ers are deploying four players with 100-plus total yards in the playoffs — they more than doubled the Chiefs in average scoring margin. The 49ers also boast a highly efficient quarterback in Brock Purdy, as well as several talented playmakers including Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. It’s going to be a close game, but I’ll take the 49ers over the Chiefs, 27-24.

JAKE KAUFMAN | STAFF REPORTER | jfkaufman@butler.edu

Look, we know who America wants to win the Super Bowl, that is the 49ers. The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift connection has frustrated a lot of people somewhat understandably. However, I don’t know how many times he needs to prove them wrong for people to stop doubting Patrick Mahomes. The 49ers have not looked great in either of their playoff games and can’t make those types of mistakes against a quarterback who has not thrown an interception in the playoffs in almost two years. They also have one of the best defenses in the NFL that can get to Brock Purdy. The Chiefs win 27-14 and cement themselves as the NFL’s newest dynasty and most hated team.

JIA SKRUDLAND | STAFF REPORTER | jskrudland@butler.edu

If I have no horse in the race, I am a supporter of rooting for the underdogs. However, does Super Bowl LVIII really have a true underdog? While the San Francisco 49ers are the favorite to raise the Lombardi Trophy in Vegas, Brock Purdy will be making his first Super Bowl appearance against a team who has an abundance of experience playing on the big stage. On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs had a dismal season, at least to their standards, and struggled offensively in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Would I be lying if I said that I’m not a little hopeful to seeing pressed Brads, Dads and Chads? All I want to see is a great football game between two great teams regardless of who comes out on top but give me the Chiefs to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | STAFF REPORTER | sgoldwein@butler.edu

There are awesome storylines for any audience in this year’s Super Bowl. For Swifties, this is the Taylor Swift Super Bowl. For casual football fans, it’s the face of the league against Mr. Irrelevant. For the die-hards, there are too many storylines to list. Personally, I’ll be dialed in on the chess match between Kyle Shanahan and Steve Spagnuolo. If Spagnuolo’s defense can force Brock Purdy to have to make the plays that would elevate him from elite game manager to elite quarterback, it’s the Chiefs game to lose. I don’t see it happening, though. Kansas City simply hasn’t seen an offense all season that has as many weapons as the 49ers do. I’ll take San Francisco 24-16.

BROCK DANAHEY | STAFF REPORTER | bldanahey@butler.edu

This year’s Super Bowl will likely be one of the most watched in recent memory. The Kansas City Chiefs look to cement their position as one of the greatest NFL teams ever by winning their third Super Bowl in the past five years. On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers look to win their first Super Bowl since 1995. This year’s Bowl features two teams with stars both on and off the field. The 49ers have lots of young talent on both sides of the ball, featuring an offense that can run and pass equally well through All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. The Chiefs have veterans that have been here before. The Mahomes to Kelce connection is stronger than ever with Taylor Swift watching from the stands. The Chiefs defense is peaking at the right time after going on the road and holding the Ravens offense to ten points. I think Mahomes will outplay the young Brock Purdy in a low scoring affair. Give me a late Chiefs defensive touchdown to seal the victory. Chiefs win 20-16 as they defend last year’s title.