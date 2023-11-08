The Collegian Mini: 11/8/2023

Graphic by Leah Ollie.
MAE-MAE HAN | MANAGING EDITOR | mhan@butler.edu
Try out the crossword by printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.
Down:
1. Romeo is to Montague as Juliet is to _______
2. First name of “All I Want for Christmas” singer
3. Austin Butler is to Elvis as Cailee Spaeny is to _________ (Page 6)
5. You have to connect to this version of campus Wi-Fi in order to print
6. Indy suburb known for its German Christmas market, public school system and bourgeoisie
7. Japanese number puzzle
Across:
4. This community’s 25th annual spelling bee just took place on Butler’s campus (Page 6)
7. Not WGA, but these A-listers are still on strike
8. Campus shuttle system that may or may not work (Page 1)
9. Like X but for Instagram
10. “‘Cause I’m just ___ / Anywhere else, I’d be a 10”
11. College that houses the pharmacy program (abbr.)
12. Like TikToks but for Instagram
CAPULET
MARIAH
PRISCILLA
BUTLERSECURE
CARMEL
SUDOKU
PUTNAMCOUNTY
SAGAFTRA
DAWGRIDE
THREADS
KEN
COPHS
REELS