The Collegian Mini: 11/8/2023

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

MAE-MAE HAN | MANAGING EDITOR | mhan@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Romeo is to Montague as Juliet is to _______

2. First name of “All I Want for Christmas” singer

3. Austin Butler is to Elvis as Cailee Spaeny is to _________ (Page 6)

5. You have to connect to this version of campus Wi-Fi in order to print

6. Indy suburb known for its German Christmas market, public school system and bourgeoisie

7. Japanese number puzzle

Across:

4. This community’s 25th annual spelling bee just took place on Butler’s campus (Page 6)

7. Not WGA, but these A-listers are still on strike

8. Campus shuttle system that may or may not work (Page 1)

9. Like X but for Instagram

10. “‘Cause I’m just ___ / Anywhere else, I’d be a 10”

11. College that houses the pharmacy program (abbr.)

12. Like TikToks but for Instagram

Down:

1. Romeo is to Montague as Juliet is to _______

CAPULET

2. First name of “All I Want for Christmas” singer

MARIAH

3. Austin Butler is to Elvis as Cailee Spaeny is to _________ (Page 6)

PRISCILLA

5. You have to connect to this version of campus Wi-Fi in order to print

BUTLERSECURE

6. Indy suburb known for its German Christmas market, public school system and bourgeoisie

CARMEL

7. Japanese number puzzle

SUDOKU

Across:

4. This community’s 25th annual spelling bee just took place on Butler’s campus (Page 6)

PUTNAMCOUNTY

7. Not WGA, but these A-listers are still on strike

SAGAFTRA

8. Campus shuttle system that may or may not work (Page 1)

DAWGRIDE

9. Like X but for Instagram

THREADS

10. “‘Cause I’m just ___ / Anywhere else, I’d be a 10”

KEN

11. College that houses the pharmacy program (abbr.)

COPHS

12. Like TikToks but for Instagram

REELS