PHOTO FEATURE: A school year of smiles

Lauren Gdowski takes photos at Butler Homecoming 2022. Photo by Claire Runkel. Photo gallery by Lauren Gdowski.

LAUREN GDOWSKI | PHOTO EDITOR

While I myself might be a “Negative Nelly,” ironically, my senior year as photo editor for the Collegian has been filled to the brim with smiles. As I say goodbye to my time at Butler, I wanted to share a variety of smiles I captured, from sports to school spirit to social justice and everything in between.

Butler Ambassadors for Special Olympics Polar Plunge on Jan. 28.

Butler athletic bandmember at Homecoming on Oct. 22, 2022.

Butler cheerleader at senior night on Feb. 28.

Pup at the bulldog beauty contest on Oct. 22, 2022.

Student orientation guide at Playfair on Aug. 22, 2022.

Professor at MLK Love Walk on Jan. 16.

Students during snow day on Jan. 25.

Butler baseball player at Bulldog Park on Mar. 19.

Students at convocation on Aug. 21, 2022.